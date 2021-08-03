



August 3, 2021

Original news In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in the ports of the Southern Adriatic it increased by +8.2%

In Bari, growth of +15.1%; in Brindisi, a drop of -0.9%

In the second quarter of this year the ports of Bari, Brindisi, Manfredonia, Barletta and Monopoli, which are administered by the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Southern, they handled 3.33 million tons of goods, with an increase of +8.2% on the second quarter of 2020 when was down -21.3% on the corresponding quarter of 2019. In the period April-June 2021, the only goods at the landing amounted to 2.35 million tons (+4.6%) and those boarding at 987 thousand tons (+17.7%).

Miscellaneous goods alone totalled a total of 1.62 million tonnes (+32.9%), of which 1.40 million tonnes rolling stock (+32.5%), 200 thousand tons of goods in containers (+51.0%) and 15 thousand tons of conventional goods (-42.5%). In the sector of liquid bulk traffic was 614 thousand tonnes (+22.2%) and in that of solid bulk of 1.10 million of tonnes (-19.1%).

In the second quarter of 2021, the port of Bari alone has handled 1.59 million tonnes of goods, an increase of +15.1% on the second quarter of 2020 when it had been recorded a decrease of -17.6% on the corresponding quarter of 2019. The total traffic of miscellaneous goods was 1.00 million tons (+29.1%), of which 801 thousand tons of rolling stock (+24.1%) and 200 thousand tons of containerized cargoes (+51,1%). Solid bulk traffic stood at 590 thousand tons (-2.8%), volume consisting largely (542 thousand tonnes) from cereals (-2.3%).

In the port of Brindisi alone, the total traffic is status of 1.33 million tons (-0.9%), of which 602 thousand tons of rolling stock (+45.5%), 413 thousand tons of bulk liquid (+11.8%) and 315 thousand tons of dry bulk (-42.9%).







