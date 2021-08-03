|
August 3, 2021
- In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic
in the ports of the Southern Adriatic it increased by +8.2%
-
- In Bari, growth of +15.1%; in Brindisi, a drop of -0.9%
-
- In the second quarter of this year the ports of Bari, Brindisi,
Manfredonia, Barletta and Monopoli, which are administered
by the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Southern, they handled 3.33 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +8.2% on the second quarter of 2020 when
was down -21.3% on the corresponding quarter
of 2019. In the period April-June 2021, the only goods at the
landing amounted to 2.35 million tons (+4.6%) and those
boarding at 987 thousand tons (+17.7%).
-
- Miscellaneous goods alone totalled a total of 1.62
million tonnes (+32.9%), of which 1.40 million tonnes
rolling stock (+32.5%), 200 thousand tons of goods in containers (+51.0%)
and 15 thousand tons of conventional goods (-42.5%). In the sector
of liquid bulk traffic was 614 thousand
tonnes (+22.2%) and in that of solid bulk of 1.10 million
of tonnes (-19.1%).
-
- In the second quarter of 2021, the port of Bari alone has
handled 1.59 million tonnes of goods, an increase
of +15.1% on the second quarter of 2020 when it had been
recorded a decrease of -17.6% on the corresponding quarter of 2019.
The total traffic of miscellaneous goods was 1.00
million tons (+29.1%), of which 801 thousand tons of
rolling stock (+24.1%) and 200 thousand tons of containerized cargoes
(+51,1%). Solid bulk traffic stood at
590 thousand tons (-2.8%), volume consisting largely (542 thousand
tonnes) from cereals (-2.3%).
-
- In the port of Brindisi alone, the total traffic is
status of 1.33 million tons (-0.9%), of which 602 thousand
tons of rolling stock (+45.5%), 413 thousand tons of bulk
liquid (+11.8%) and 315 thousand tons of dry bulk (-42.9%).
