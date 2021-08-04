



August 4, 2021

Growing revenues and profits

The Japanese shipping companies Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" Line), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), which operate in all major segments of the maritime transport, closed the first quarter of the year fiscal 2021, a period that ended last June 30, with a growth in financial results.

"K" Line closed the period with revenues of 174.7 billion yen ($1.6 billion), an increase +14.8% on the first quarter of fiscal 2020. useful operating and net profit amounted to 2.4 respectively billions and 102.0 billion yen compared to both results of negative sign and equal to -6.6 billion and -955 million yen in the period April-June last year.

EBITDA totalled revenues of 288.8 billion yen (+14.9%). Operating profit was 8.0 billion yen compared to a negative operating result of -5.1 billion yen in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Net profit stood at 104.1 billion yen (+1,796.7%).

Nyk's revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were 504.6 billion yen (+39.7%), operating profit was 53.0 billion yen (+492.4%) and the net profit of 151.1 billion yen (+1,193.2%).









