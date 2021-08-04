|
- April-June quarter positive for the Japanese "K"
Line, MOL and NYK
- Growing revenues and profits
- The Japanese shipping companies Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
("K" Line), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Nippon Yusen
Kaisha (NYK), which operate in all major segments of the
maritime transport, closed the first quarter of the year
fiscal 2021, a period that ended last June 30,
with a growth in financial results.
- "K" Line closed the period with revenues of
174.7 billion yen ($1.6 billion), an increase
+14.8% on the first quarter of fiscal 2020. useful
operating and net profit amounted to 2.4 respectively
billions and 102.0 billion yen compared to both results of
negative sign and equal to -6.6 billion and -955 million yen in the
period April-June last year.
- EBITDA totalled revenues of 288.8 billion yen (+14.9%).
Operating profit was 8.0 billion yen compared to
a negative operating result of -5.1 billion
yen in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Net profit
stood at 104.1 billion yen (+1,796.7%).
- Nyk's revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2021
were 504.6 billion yen (+39.7%), operating profit
was 53.0 billion yen (+492.4%) and the net profit of
151.1 billion yen (+1,193.2%).
