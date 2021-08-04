



August 4, 2021

Original news Royal Caribbean expresses optimism for the season cruises 2022

The company expects that by the end of 2021 it will be able to use 80% of the capacity of its fleet

In the second quarter of this year, the group's revenues American Cruise Royal Caribbean amounted to only 50.9 million dollars, down -71.0% from $175.6 million of dollars in the second quarter of 2020 when the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the cruise industry had already showed its devastating effect being in that period the volume business decreased by -93.7% compared to the April-June quarter of 2019.

Much lower, in the second quarter of 2021, the reduction in operating costs which fell by -37.6% to 424.8 millions of dollars. Operating result and net economic result were both negative and -1.02 respectively billions and -1.35 billion dollars against results also of negative sign for -1.28 billion and -1.63 billion dollars in the second quarter of last year.

Currently the five cruise lines of the group U.S. is operating 29 ships, or 42% of capacity overall of the group's fleet. Royal Caribbean has disclosed that by the end of this month it provides that the number of vessels in service will rise to 36 units, equal to more than 60% of capacity. In addition, the Group considers that by the end of the year will be able to use 80% of the capacity of the entire fleet.

Announcing the results for the second quarter of this year, Royal Caribbean expressed optimism about the success of the restart of its activity which is almost stopped for 16 months due to the health crisis. The company has made I note that currently the level of bookings for cruises which will be carried out in 2022 is within the historical and that the prices for those cruises are higher than the record prices of 2019.











