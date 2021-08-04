|
August 4, 2021
- Royal Caribbean expresses optimism for the season
- The company expects that by the end of 2021 it will be able to use
80% of the capacity of its fleet
- In the second quarter of this year, the group's revenues
American Cruise Royal Caribbean amounted to only 50.9
million dollars, down -71.0% from $175.6 million
of dollars in the second quarter of 2020 when the impact of the
Covid-19 pandemic on the cruise industry had already
showed its devastating effect being in that period the volume
business decreased by -93.7% compared to the April-June quarter
of 2019.
- Much lower, in the second quarter of 2021, the
reduction in operating costs which fell by -37.6% to 424.8
millions of dollars. Operating result and net economic result
were both negative and -1.02 respectively
billions and -1.35 billion dollars against results also of
negative sign for -1.28 billion and -1.63 billion dollars in the
second quarter of last year.
- Currently the five cruise lines of the group
U.S. is operating 29 ships, or 42% of capacity
overall of the group's fleet. Royal Caribbean has disclosed
that by the end of this month it provides that the number of vessels in
service will rise to 36 units, equal to more than 60%
of capacity. In addition, the Group considers that by the end of the year
will be able to use 80% of the capacity of the entire
fleet.
- Announcing the results for the second quarter of this year,
Royal Caribbean expressed optimism about the success of the
restart of its activity which is almost
stopped for 16 months due to the health crisis. The company has made
I note that currently the level of bookings for cruises
which will be carried out in 2022 is within the historical and
that the prices for those cruises are higher than the
record prices of 2019.
