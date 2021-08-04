|
|
|
|
August 4, 2021
|
|
- Filt Cgil, no to the mandatory Green Pass to work in
port
-
- According to the union, to avoid infections on the places of
work you have to adopt more stringent health protocols
even with the most frequent use of tampons
-
- Complaining that a terminal company in the port of Trieste
would have communicated to its employees that from the next 15
September entry to work will be allowed only to those who are
equipped with Green Pass, the national secretary of the Filt Cgil Natale
Colombo, denounced that it was "a decision
irresponsible that we strongly condemn because
discriminatory and because the government has not yet decided in
merit. No company - colombo pointed out - can
decide to remove from work those who are not equipped with Green
Pass, the non-release of which, by the way, could be related to
multiple motivations also not dependent on the will of the
single".
-
- The national leader of the Filt Cgil urged "a
decisive intervention of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Eastern Adriatic to immediately remove this provision
in the case of the company and - specified Colombo - to ensure that it is not
verify any other such initiatives.'
-
- «Together with our territorial structures - has
Colombo concluded - we are ready to firmly oppose such
abuses so that no worker is left at home. for
avoid infections in the workplace, protocols must be adopted
more stringent sanitary also through the use in a way
more frequent to tampons».
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail