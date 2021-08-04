



August 4, 2021

Original news Filt Cgil, no to the mandatory Green Pass to work in port

According to the union, to avoid infections on the places of work you have to adopt more stringent health protocols even with the most frequent use of tampons

Complaining that a terminal company in the port of Trieste would have communicated to its employees that from the next 15 September entry to work will be allowed only to those who are equipped with Green Pass, the national secretary of the Filt Cgil Natale Colombo, denounced that it was "a decision irresponsible that we strongly condemn because discriminatory and because the government has not yet decided in merit. No company - colombo pointed out - can decide to remove from work those who are not equipped with Green Pass, the non-release of which, by the way, could be related to multiple motivations also not dependent on the will of the single".

The national leader of the Filt Cgil urged "a decisive intervention of the Port System Authority of the Sea Eastern Adriatic to immediately remove this provision in the case of the company and - specified Colombo - to ensure that it is not verify any other such initiatives.'

«Together with our territorial structures - has Colombo concluded - we are ready to firmly oppose such abuses so that no worker is left at home. for avoid infections in the workplace, protocols must be adopted more stringent sanitary also through the use in a way more frequent to tampons».







