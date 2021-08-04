|
August 4, 2021
- PNRR, allocated 7.5 billion for regional railways,
ports and the redevelopment of social housing
- For the modernization and efficiency of port ports
€3.4 billion is allocated
- The Unified State-Regions-Local Autonomies Conference gave
the green light to the decrees of the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Sustainable Mobility on the allocation of resources of the Plan
Complementary and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).
Resources of over 7.5 billion are distributed among the Regions
euro: two billion to be allocated to the upgrading of the lines
regional railways and the purchase of new trains more
modern and technological, electric and hydrogen (of which 500 million
for the renewal of rolling stock), 3.4 billion for
the modernisation and efficiency of ports and two billion for the
redevelopment of social housing.
- It is - underlined the minister Enrico Giovannini, of
«an important day, in which huge resources come
committed to improving mobility and quality
of people's lives, especially commuters, of those who work
in ports and those who need better housing conditions. with
the PNRR is not only financed by high speed or major works
infrastructure, but rail interconnections are being strengthened
to increase the quality of services and competitiveness
of the country in respect of the environment, with particular attention
the Mezzogiorno, the recipient of considerable resources for all the
interventions'
- As far as ports are concerned, the Unified Conference has
approved two outlines of decree containing the program of the
infrastructure interventions of ports and their distribution
Resource. Provided for in the PNRR (Supplementary Fund), these are
a total amount of €2.8 billion from 2021 to 2026 of
to which 43% is allocated to the Southern Regions. In detail, the
The package of resources is broken down as follows:
for the development of maritime accessibility and
resilience of port infrastructure to climate change
amount to 1.47 billion, those for the selective increase in the
port capacity is 390 million, those for
the last/penultimate rail or road mile amount to 250
million, interventions for energy modernization to 50
Million. Action to reduce emissions is included
pollutants and for environmental sustainability such as projects
for the electrification of the quays (cold ironing) for which it is
a budget of EUR 700 million has been earmarked. These distributions are
add 112 million from the Investment Facility for
interventions included in Annex 3 of Ministerial Decree 13
August 2020 n.353 for which last year they were not available
resources and that have been recovered in the budget of the Ministry.
In addition, a further EUR 41 million will be used to finance further measures
in the ports of Ortona and the Strait of Messina, while in via
priority, from the first source of useful financing,
further interventions will be financed in the port of Ortona and in the
port of Termoli.
- «The unprecedented investment in ports - he
highlighted Giovannini - supports the policy of strengthening and
modernization of the national port that the Ministry
is conducting in close liaison with the Conference of Presidents
of the Port Authority, to which I wanted to give a strong
impetus with monthly meetings and the creation of think tanks
on the solutions to be given to the many problems they have for too much
time slowed down the development of the national port system».
