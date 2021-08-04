



August 4, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news PNRR, allocated 7.5 billion for regional railways, ports and the redevelopment of social housing

For the modernization and efficiency of port ports €3.4 billion is allocated

The Unified State-Regions-Local Autonomies Conference gave the green light to the decrees of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility on the allocation of resources of the Plan Complementary and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Resources of over 7.5 billion are distributed among the Regions euro: two billion to be allocated to the upgrading of the lines regional railways and the purchase of new trains more modern and technological, electric and hydrogen (of which 500 million for the renewal of rolling stock), 3.4 billion for the modernisation and efficiency of ports and two billion for the redevelopment of social housing.

It is - underlined the minister Enrico Giovannini, of «an important day, in which huge resources come committed to improving mobility and quality of people's lives, especially commuters, of those who work in ports and those who need better housing conditions. with the PNRR is not only financed by high speed or major works infrastructure, but rail interconnections are being strengthened to increase the quality of services and competitiveness of the country in respect of the environment, with particular attention the Mezzogiorno, the recipient of considerable resources for all the interventions'

As far as ports are concerned, the Unified Conference has approved two outlines of decree containing the program of the infrastructure interventions of ports and their distribution Resource. Provided for in the PNRR (Supplementary Fund), these are a total amount of €2.8 billion from 2021 to 2026 of to which 43% is allocated to the Southern Regions. In detail, the The package of resources is broken down as follows: for the development of maritime accessibility and resilience of port infrastructure to climate change amount to 1.47 billion, those for the selective increase in the port capacity is 390 million, those for the last/penultimate rail or road mile amount to 250 million, interventions for energy modernization to 50 Million. Action to reduce emissions is included pollutants and for environmental sustainability such as projects for the electrification of the quays (cold ironing) for which it is a budget of EUR 700 million has been earmarked. These distributions are add 112 million from the Investment Facility for interventions included in Annex 3 of Ministerial Decree 13 August 2020 n.353 for which last year they were not available resources and that have been recovered in the budget of the Ministry. In addition, a further EUR 41 million will be used to finance further measures in the ports of Ortona and the Strait of Messina, while in via priority, from the first source of useful financing, further interventions will be financed in the port of Ortona and in the port of Termoli.

«The unprecedented investment in ports - he highlighted Giovannini - supports the policy of strengthening and modernization of the national port that the Ministry is conducting in close liaison with the Conference of Presidents of the Port Authority, to which I wanted to give a strong impetus with monthly meetings and the creation of think tanks on the solutions to be given to the many problems they have for too much time slowed down the development of the national port system».







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail