August 4, 2021

In the second quarter of 2021, traffic in Rhenish ports Swiss increased by +8.6%

In the entire first half of the year, growth is was +3.3%

In the first half of this year, the Swiss Rhine ports handled 2.81 million tons of goods, an increase of +3.3% on the first half of 2020 which is the result of the +8.6% increase in traffic handled in the second alone quarter of 2021 that more than compensated for the decline in the -2.5% recorded in the previous quarter compared to the first last year's quarter.

The increase marked in the first six months of 2021 was essentially generated by +3.4% of product traffic oil which amounted to 1.30 million tonnes, almost all of them consist of imported loads.





