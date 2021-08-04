|
|
August 4, 2021
|
|
- In the second quarter of 2021, traffic in Rhenish ports
Swiss increased by +8.6%
-
- In the entire first half of the year, growth is
was +3.3%
-
- In the first half of this year, the Swiss Rhine ports
handled 2.81 million tons of goods, an increase
of +3.3% on the first half of 2020 which is the result
of the +8.6% increase in traffic handled in the second alone
quarter of 2021 that more than compensated for the decline in the
-2.5% recorded in the previous quarter compared to the first
last year's quarter.
-
- The increase marked in the first six months of 2021 was
essentially generated by +3.4% of product traffic
oil which amounted to 1.30 million tonnes,
almost all of them consist of imported loads.
|
