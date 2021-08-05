



August 5, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In June, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado grew by +20.3% and +27.6%

In the first quarter of 2021, respectively, increases in +32.6% and +30.1%

Last June the traffic of goods in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure amounted to 5.63 million tons, for an increase of +22.0% on June 2020, of which 4.29 million tons handled by the port of call of the Ligurian capital (+20,3%) and 1.33 million tons from the other port administered by the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea (+27,6%).

In Genoa, the traffic of miscellaneous goods was equal to 2.98 million tonnes (+23.5%), of which 2.06 million tonnes tons of goods in containers (+25.6%) and 923 thousand tons of conventional goods (+18.9%). In the field of solid bulk cargoes are 56 thousand tons (+39.2%) to which are added 161 thousand tons of other dry cargoes in the industrial segment (+240,6%). The traffic in mineral oils has grown by +6.8% to 976 thousand tons, while that of other bulk liquid fell by -30.2% to 51 thousand tons, of of which 26 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine (-15.3%) and 25 thousand tons of chemicals (-40.8%). Bunker supplies and on-board supplies decreased by -14.8% to 66 thousand tons. the passenger traffic recorded a recovery of +93.4% being 174 thousand people were handled, while cruise passengers, traffic which was stopped in June 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were 16 thousand.

Of the 1.33 million tonnes of cargo handled last year June from the port of Savona-Vado Ligure, 688 thousand tons were consisting of various goods (+65.9%), including 372 thousand tons of rolling stock (+35.7%), 244 thousand tons of containerized cargoes (+172.3%), 36 thousand tons of fruit (-3.2%), 27 thousand tons of steels (+203.1%) and 9 thousand tons of forest products (+83.2%). Liquid bulk sales stood at 546 thousand tons (+3.8%), of which 513 thousand tons of crude oil (+8.1%), 24 thousand tons of refined petroleum products (-52.5%) and 9 thousand tonnes of other cargoes (+1,210.1%). Solid bulk have marked a contraction of -4.9% having totaled 97 thousand tons, of which 19 thousand tons of cereals and oilseeds (-57.7%), 14 thousand tons of coal (-5.6%), 5 thousand tons of minerals (-46.5%) and 59 thousand tons of other dry bulk (+81,0%). The passenger traffic of scheduled services is status of 12 thousand people (+151.4%) and that of cruise passengers, absent in June 2020, of more than 9 thousand people.

After the reduction of -6.9% of traffic handled by ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure in the first quarter of 2021, in the next quarter the volume of loads increased by the +31.9% on the same period of 2020 having been handled 16.96 million tonnes, of which 12.96 million tonnes were passed on from the port of Genoa (+32.6%) and 3.98 million from the Savona airport (+30,1%).

In the period April-June of this year in Genoa the traffic containerized was 6.26 million tons (+25,4%) and was made with a handling of containers equal to 698 thousand teu (+36.2%). Conventional goods are amounted to 2.50 million tonnes (+35.0%). In the field of Liquid bulk cargoes were handled 3.22 million tons of mineral oils (+55.4%) and 183 thousand tons of other cargoes (+1.1%). Dry bulk in the commercial segment were 138 thousand (-9,5%) and in the industrial sector 477 thousand (+67.3%).

The port of Savona-Vado Ligure has filed the second quarter of 2021 with a traffic of 2.02 million tons of miscellaneous goods (+63.9%), 1.52 million tonnes of liquid bulk (+1,8%) and 441 thousand tons of solid bulk (+31.7%).

In the first half of 2021, the port of Genoa handled a total of 24.83 million tonnes, an increase in the +11.3% on the first half of last year, and the port of Savona-Vado Ligure 7.05 million tons (+7.4%).

















Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail