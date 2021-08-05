|
|
|
|
August 5, 2021
|
|
- In June, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and
Savona-Vado grew by +20.3% and +27.6%
-
- In the first quarter of 2021, respectively, increases in
+32.6% and +30.1%
-
- Last June the traffic of goods in the ports of Genoa and
Savona-Vado Ligure amounted to 5.63 million tons,
for an increase of +22.0% on June 2020, of which 4.29 million
tons handled by the port of call of the Ligurian capital
(+20,3%) and 1.33 million tons from the other port administered
by the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
(+27,6%).
-
- In Genoa, the traffic of miscellaneous goods was equal to
2.98 million tonnes (+23.5%), of which 2.06 million tonnes
tons of goods in containers (+25.6%) and 923 thousand tons of
conventional goods (+18.9%). In the field of solid bulk cargoes are
56 thousand tons (+39.2%) to which are added
161 thousand tons of other dry cargoes in the industrial segment
(+240,6%). The traffic in mineral oils has grown by
+6.8% to 976 thousand tons, while that of other bulk
liquid fell by -30.2% to 51 thousand tons, of
of which 26 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine (-15.3%) and 25 thousand
tons of chemicals (-40.8%). Bunker supplies and
on-board supplies decreased by -14.8% to 66 thousand tons. the
passenger traffic recorded a recovery of +93.4% being
174 thousand people were handled, while cruise passengers, traffic
which was stopped in June 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic,
there were 16 thousand.
-
- Of the 1.33 million tonnes of cargo handled last year
June from the port of Savona-Vado Ligure, 688 thousand tons were
consisting of various goods (+65.9%), including 372 thousand tons of
rolling stock (+35.7%), 244 thousand tons of containerized cargoes
(+172.3%), 36 thousand tons of fruit (-3.2%), 27 thousand tons of
steels (+203.1%) and 9 thousand tons of forest products (+83.2%).
Liquid bulk sales stood at 546 thousand tons (+3.8%),
of which 513 thousand tons of crude oil (+8.1%), 24 thousand
tons of refined petroleum products (-52.5%) and 9 thousand
tonnes of other cargoes (+1,210.1%). Solid bulk have
marked a contraction of -4.9% having totaled 97 thousand
tons, of which 19 thousand tons of cereals and oilseeds
(-57.7%), 14 thousand tons of coal (-5.6%), 5 thousand tons of
minerals (-46.5%) and 59 thousand tons of other dry bulk
(+81,0%). The passenger traffic of scheduled services is
status of 12 thousand people (+151.4%) and that of cruise passengers, absent
in June 2020, of more than 9 thousand people.
-
- After the reduction of -6.9% of traffic handled by ports
of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure in the first quarter of 2021, in the
next quarter the volume of loads increased by the
+31.9% on the same period of 2020 having been handled 16.96
million tonnes, of which 12.96 million tonnes were passed on
from the port of Genoa (+32.6%) and 3.98 million from the Savona airport
(+30,1%).
-
- In the period April-June of this year in Genoa the traffic
containerized was 6.26 million tons
(+25,4%) and was made with a handling of
containers equal to 698 thousand teu (+36.2%). Conventional goods are
amounted to 2.50 million tonnes (+35.0%). In the field of
Liquid bulk cargoes were handled 3.22 million tons of
mineral oils (+55.4%) and 183 thousand tons of other cargoes (+1.1%).
Dry bulk in the commercial segment were 138 thousand
(-9,5%) and in the industrial sector 477 thousand (+67.3%).
-
- The port of Savona-Vado Ligure has filed the second
quarter of 2021 with a traffic of 2.02 million tons of
miscellaneous goods (+63.9%), 1.52 million tonnes of liquid bulk
(+1,8%) and 441 thousand tons of solid bulk (+31.7%).
-
- In the first half of 2021, the port of Genoa handled
a total of 24.83 million tonnes, an increase in the
+11.3% on the first half of last year, and the port of
Savona-Vado Ligure 7.05 million tons (+7.4%).
|
