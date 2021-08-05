



August 5, 2021

Compensation approved for 1.4 million euros to companies Port of Genoa and Savona

State concession to Savi in the Industrial District of the Naval Repairs of the port of Genoa

This afternoon the Authority's Management Committee of Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea has given the green light the payment of compensation to the Port Companies of Genoa and Savona. In particular, a contribution of 340 thousand euros in favor of the CULMV Company "Paride Batini" of Genoa for the months of January-March 2021 and related to the few days of work compared to the year 2019 due to the changed economic conditions of the system Italian port resulting from the Covid-19 emergency. deliberate also a contribution of 882 thousand euros related to the re-use in other tasks of personnel unsuitable for carrying out operations and port services for the period January-December 2020, by way of balance, and for the period January-March 2021. In favour of the Port company CULP "Pippo Rebagliati" of Savona, instead, a contribution of 170 thousand was recognized euro in the case of registered children in employment in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the year 2017 attributable to the changed logistical conditions of the port system of the Ligurian Sea Western following the collapse of the Morandi Bridge.

At today's meeting, moreover, the Committee of Management approved the granting of the multi-annual concession to the company Savi Srl, granted for a period of 10 years, relating to a maritime state-owned area of 1,555 square meters in via at molo vecchio/calata gadda and via al Varco Quadrio, at the Industrial District of Naval Repairs of the port of Genoa, the area that will be used for the repair, maintenance and ship outfitting and will include a workshop, a warehouse, offices, changing rooms, services and canteen.

Green light also for the expansion of the state-owned compendium in concession to Nuovo Borgo Terminal Containers Srl concerning 5,000 square meters that the company has requested with the forecast of an increase in traffic and to be able to implement a new plan of business development together with a better efficiency of the storage, handling, transport and repair activities container, parking at the uncovered areas.







