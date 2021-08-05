|
August 5, 2021
- Compensation approved for 1.4 million euros to companies
Port of Genoa and Savona
- State concession to Savi in the Industrial District
of the Naval Repairs of the port of Genoa
- This afternoon the Authority's Management Committee
of Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea has given the green light
the payment of compensation to the Port Companies of
Genoa and Savona. In particular, a
contribution of 340 thousand euros in favor of the CULMV Company
"Paride Batini" of Genoa for the months of January-March
2021 and related to the few days of work compared to the year
2019 due to the changed economic conditions of the system
Italian port resulting from the Covid-19 emergency. deliberate
also a contribution of 882 thousand euros related to the re-use in other
tasks of personnel unsuitable for carrying out operations
and port services for the period January-December 2020, by way of
balance, and for the period January-March 2021. In favour of the
Port company CULP "Pippo Rebagliati" of Savona,
instead, a contribution of 170 thousand was recognized
euro in the case of registered children in employment
in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the year 2017 attributable to the
changed logistical conditions of the port system of the Ligurian Sea
Western following the collapse of the Morandi Bridge.
- At today's meeting, moreover, the Committee of
Management approved the granting of the multi-annual concession to the
company Savi Srl, granted for a period of 10 years,
relating to a maritime state-owned area of 1,555 square meters in via
at molo vecchio/calata gadda and via al Varco Quadrio, at the
Industrial District of Naval Repairs of the port of Genoa,
the area that will be used for the
repair, maintenance and ship outfitting and will include
a workshop, a warehouse, offices, changing rooms, services and canteen.
- Green light also for the expansion of the state-owned compendium in
concession to Nuovo Borgo Terminal Containers Srl concerning 5,000
square meters that the company has requested with the forecast of
an increase in traffic and to be able to implement a new plan of
business development together with a better efficiency of the
storage, handling, transport and repair activities
container, parking at the uncovered areas.
