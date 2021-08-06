



August 6, 2021

In the period April-June the volume of loads containerized transported by the fleet increased by the +15,1%

Presenting today the financial results achieved in the second this year's quarter, the Danish shipping group A.P. Møller-Mærsk confirmed record values announced on Tuesday, starting from revenues amounting to over 14.2 billion dollars, an increase of +58.2% on the corresponding period of 2020, from EBITDA to 5.06 billion dollars (+198.4%) and the operating profit that is result of 4.08 billion dollars (+443.8%) ( of the 3 August 2021). Values never previously reached were also recorded by pre-tax profit which was 3.90 billion dollars (+651.1%) and the net profit that was equal to 3.75 billion dollars (+745.6%).

The period April-June of 2021 was a quarter unprecedented in particular for the transport division containerized maritime of the Maersk, which represents the core business of the Danish group. In this business segment record revenues of $11.07 billion were reported (+68.5%), of which 9.79 billion generated by the transport of goods (+75,3%) and 1.28 billion from other assets (+30.2%). the significant increase in the turnover of the Ocean division is the result is the increase in volumes of containerized cargo transported, which amounted to 3.34 million 40' container (feu) (+15.1%), volume which is the second highest ever for this period behind that of the second quarter of 2019, both mainly from the substantial increase in the value of sea freight, with a freight average that in the second quarter of this year was equal to $3,038/feu (+58.6%).

The robust overall growth in volumes transported by the The group's container fleet is the product the increase in the loads carried on the primary routes of traffic: 1.55 million were transported on east-west routes of feu (+11.4%), on the north-south ones 1.03 million feu (+15.7%) and on intra-regional routes 759 thousand feu (+22.6%). The increase in the price of Nos has been particularly supported for routes east-west, for which the average value was 3,148 dollars/feu (+67.5%). The increase in average nuts was also accentuated on north-south routes, which amounted to 3,764 dollars/feu (+53.7%), and the increase in average value for services intra-regional, which was $1,841/feu (+42,5%).

In the second quarter of 2021, the division's operating costs Ocean group totaled $6.61 billion (+28.2%), of which 2.47 billion generated by the handling of containers (+28.7%), 1.82 billion from the costs for the operation of the maritime network with the exception of those for the purchase of the fuel (+18.4%), 1.29 billion for the purchase of the bunker (+69.1%), 660 million in selling, general and administrative expenses (+4,8%) and 373 million in other expenses (+20.3%). The division has recorded a record EBITDA of 4.40 billion dollars (+224.2%).

At 30 June last, the fleet's carrying capacity of the group amounted to 4.11 million 20' containers (teu), up +2.0% on 30 June 2020. In the second quarter of this year the average price of the bunker purchased was equal to 475 dollars/tonne (+44.8%) and the overall consumption of fuel was 2.72 million tons (+16.8%).

The Danish group has announced that the positive trend of its financial and operating results is continuing in the third quarter this year and this trend is also confirmed for the last quarter of 2021.











