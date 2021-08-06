|
August 6, 2021
- Never have quarterly financial results been so high
of the Ocean division of the Maersk Group
- In the period April-June the volume of loads
containerized transported by the fleet increased by the
+15,1%
- Presenting today the financial results achieved in the second
this year's quarter, the Danish shipping group A.P.
Møller-Mærsk confirmed record values
announced on Tuesday, starting from revenues amounting to
over 14.2 billion dollars, an increase of +58.2% on the
corresponding period of 2020, from EBITDA to 5.06
billion dollars (+198.4%) and the operating profit that is
result of 4.08 billion dollars (+443.8%)
(
of the 3
August 2021). Values never previously reached were
also recorded by pre-tax profit which was 3.90
billion dollars (+651.1%) and the net profit that was
equal to 3.75 billion dollars (+745.6%).
- The period April-June of 2021 was a quarter
unprecedented in particular for the transport division
containerized maritime of the Maersk, which represents the core
business of the Danish group. In this business segment
record revenues of $11.07 billion were reported
(+68.5%), of which 9.79 billion generated by the transport of goods
(+75,3%) and 1.28 billion from other assets (+30.2%). the
significant increase in the turnover of the Ocean division is
the result is the increase in volumes of containerized cargo
transported, which amounted to 3.34 million
- 40' container (feu) (+15.1%), volume which is the second
highest ever for this period behind
that of the second quarter of 2019, both mainly from the
substantial increase in the value of sea freight, with a freight
average that in the second quarter of this year was
equal to $3,038/feu (+58.6%).
- The robust overall growth in volumes transported by the
The group's container fleet is the product
the increase in the loads carried on the primary routes of
traffic: 1.55 million were transported on east-west routes
of feu (+11.4%), on the north-south ones 1.03 million feu (+15.7%) and
on intra-regional routes 759 thousand feu (+22.6%). The increase in the price of
Nos has been particularly supported for routes
east-west, for which the average value was 3,148
dollars/feu (+67.5%). The increase in average nuts was also accentuated
on north-south routes, which amounted to 3,764
dollars/feu (+53.7%), and the increase in average value for services
intra-regional, which was $1,841/feu
(+42,5%).
- In the second quarter of 2021, the division's operating costs
Ocean group totaled $6.61 billion
(+28.2%), of which 2.47 billion generated by the handling of
containers (+28.7%), 1.82 billion from the costs for the operation of the
maritime network with the exception of those for the purchase of the
fuel (+18.4%), 1.29 billion for the purchase of the bunker
(+69.1%), 660 million in selling, general and administrative expenses
(+4,8%) and 373 million in other expenses (+20.3%). The division has
recorded a record EBITDA of 4.40 billion
dollars (+224.2%).
- At 30 June last, the fleet's carrying capacity
of the group amounted to 4.11 million 20' containers (teu),
up +2.0% on 30 June 2020. In the second quarter of
this year the average price of the bunker purchased was
equal to 475 dollars/tonne (+44.8%) and the overall consumption of
fuel was 2.72 million tons (+16.8%).
- The Danish group has announced that the positive trend of its
financial and operating results is continuing in the third quarter
this year and this trend is also confirmed for the last
quarter of 2021.
