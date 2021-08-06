



August 6, 2021

Original news Long Beach Harbor has set its own new record of containerized traffic for the month of July

In the first seven months of 2021, 5.54 were handled million TEU (+32.3%)

Last month the Port of Long Beach handled a traffic of containers equal to 785 thousand teu, a volume that represents a increase of +4.2% on July 2020 and constitutes the new record for the month of July. New record for the month of July which is this also is relative to only the containers filled upon landing which amounted to 383 thousand teu (+1.6%) and only empty containers which amounted to 276 thousand teu (+22.9%). Full containers at boarding they decreased by -20.7% falling to 110 thousand teu.

In the first seven months of 2021 the Californian port has handled a total traffic of 5.54 million teu, with a +32.3% increase on the same period last year, of of which 2.70 million teu full on landing (+32.5%), 862 thousand teu full on boarding (-1.3%) and 1.98 million empty teu (+55.0%).







