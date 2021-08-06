|
August 6, 2021
- Long Beach Harbor has set its own new record
of containerized traffic for the month of July
-
- In the first seven months of 2021, 5.54 were handled
million TEU (+32.3%)
-
- Last month the Port of Long Beach handled a traffic
of containers equal to 785 thousand teu, a volume that represents a
increase of +4.2% on July 2020 and constitutes the new record
for the month of July. New record for the month of July which is
this also is relative to only the containers filled upon landing
which amounted to 383 thousand teu (+1.6%) and only empty containers
which amounted to 276 thousand teu (+22.9%). Full containers
at boarding they decreased by -20.7% falling to 110 thousand teu.
-
- In the first seven months of 2021 the Californian port has
handled a total traffic of 5.54 million teu, with a
+32.3% increase on the same period last year, of
of which 2.70 million teu full on landing (+32.5%), 862 thousand teu
full on boarding (-1.3%) and 1.98 million empty teu (+55.0%).
|
