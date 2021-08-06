|
- In the second quarter of this year the group's terminals
ICTSI handled 2.75 million containers (+20.1%)
- Revenues up +29.6%
- In the second quarter of this year the port terminals of the
Philippine group International Container Terminal Services, Inc.
(ICTSI) handled container traffic of 2.75
teu million, with an increase of +20.1% on the second quarter
of 2020. The group's Asian terminals alone handled 1.29
million teu (+11.7%), terminals in the Americas 815 thousand teu
(+14,6%) and those in Europe, Middle East and Africa 649 thousand teu
(+52,0%).
- In the second quarter of 2021, the group's revenues were
amounted to $462.0 million (+29.6%), of which $447.0 million
generated by port activities (+28.3%). EBITDA is
was $267.7 million (+31.1%), operating profit of
$207.2 million (+39.2%) and net profit of 118.2 million
of dollars (+89.3%).
