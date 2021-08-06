



August 6, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the second quarter of this year the group's terminals ICTSI handled 2.75 million containers (+20.1%)

Revenues up +29.6%

In the second quarter of this year the port terminals of the Philippine group International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) handled container traffic of 2.75 teu million, with an increase of +20.1% on the second quarter of 2020. The group's Asian terminals alone handled 1.29 million teu (+11.7%), terminals in the Americas 815 thousand teu (+14,6%) and those in Europe, Middle East and Africa 649 thousand teu (+52,0%).

In the second quarter of 2021, the group's revenues were amounted to $462.0 million (+29.6%), of which $447.0 million generated by port activities (+28.3%). EBITDA is was $267.7 million (+31.1%), operating profit of $207.2 million (+39.2%) and net profit of 118.2 million of dollars (+89.3%).







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail