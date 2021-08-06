



August 6, 2021

In the period April-June of this year the net loss is status of -717.8 million dollars

In the second quarter of this year, several sectors the maritime industry have shown an improvement in the financial results compared to the same period of 2020, you want because compared to the corresponding quarter of last year year when the negative impact on the economy had exploded disruptively of the Covid-19 pandemic, either because some segments of the sector - such as containerized maritime transport - not they almost blamed the impact on their crisis activity health, which indeed has led to a marked improvement in their economic performance having had the effect of accelerating the changes in their favor of the supply chain that lies between demand and demand the offer. Among these sectors, some or all of which have been spared by the crisis does not include that of cruises, linked as it is to a tourist industry that is only now taking its first steps towards the recovery.

If the world's leading cruise lines, comforted by these first steps and from an increasing number of bookings, they trust in a return, albeit slow, to normality and to a however, so far they have to be content with limit damage, given that in the second quarter of 2021 the activity for many of them it was still firm. So it is state for the US group Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Norwegian Cruise, (NCLH), which operates through its own Norwegian Cruise companies Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

In the period April-June of this year, in fact, on ships of the three companies of the NCLH group did not go up any passenger, as well as in the same period of 2020. The catch of the business is reflected on revenues that were of only 4.4 million dollars, a decrease of -74.2% compared to the already small revenues of 16.9 million dollars recorded in the second quarter of 2020 (for comparison, in the second quarter of the 2019 had amounted to almost 1.7 billion dollars). The costs operational, even if it dropped to a quarter of those totaled in the second quarter of 2019, however, there were 249.7 million dollars, -17.2% less than in the second quarter of 2020.

NCLH filed the period April-June this year with EBITDA, operating result and economic result net all of negative sign, as well as in the same quarter of 2020, and equal to -405.3 million, -605.1 respectively million and -717.8 million dollars vs. -430.6 million, -595.4 million and -715.2 million in the period April-June last year.

If the recent past has been disastrous for the NCLH so as for the other companies in the sector, the American group looks at however to the future with confidence: «last week - he recalled the president and CEO of NCLH, Frank Del Rio, commenting today's quarterly results - we have laid a historic stone In our Great Cruise Comeback with the success of the restart, with the first ship of our fleet, the Norwegian Jade, who sails in the Greek islands. Tomorrow - underlined Del Rio - we will be our first cruise in the U.S. after more than 500 days, as Norwegian Encore will sail from Seattle to Alaska". Trust is also motivated from the resumption of the demand for cruises: Del Rio specified, in fact, that the trend of bookings for future cruises is in remarkable growth. NCLH pointed out that at present the of bookings for 2022 cruises is higher than the record of 2019 and that cruise prices are also higher.











