August 6, 2021
- Cruise group NCLH closes a second quarter
of inactivity and trusts in a rapid recovery
- In the period April-June of this year the net loss is
status of -717.8 million dollars
- In the second quarter of this year, several sectors
the maritime industry have shown an improvement in the
financial results compared to the same period of 2020, you want
because compared to the corresponding quarter of last year
year when the negative impact on the economy had exploded disruptively
of the Covid-19 pandemic, either because some segments of the
sector - such as containerized maritime transport - not
they almost blamed the impact on their crisis activity
health, which indeed has led to a marked improvement in their
economic performance having had the effect of accelerating the
changes in their favor of the supply chain that lies between demand and demand
the offer. Among these sectors, some or all of which have been spared by the
crisis does not include that of cruises, linked as it is to
a tourist industry that is only now taking its first steps towards
the recovery.
- If the world's leading cruise lines, comforted by
these first steps and from an increasing number of bookings,
they trust in a return, albeit slow, to normality and to a
however, so far they have to be content with
limit damage, given that in the second quarter of 2021 the activity
for many of them it was still firm. So it is
state for the US group Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
Norwegian Cruise, (NCLH), which operates through its own Norwegian Cruise companies
Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
- In the period April-June of this year, in fact, on ships
of the three companies of the NCLH group did not go up any
passenger, as well as in the same period of 2020. The catch
of the business is reflected on revenues that were of only
4.4 million dollars, a decrease of -74.2% compared to the already
small revenues of 16.9 million dollars recorded in the second
quarter of 2020 (for comparison, in the second quarter of the
2019 had amounted to almost 1.7 billion dollars). The costs
operational, even if it dropped to a quarter of those totaled
in the second quarter of 2019, however, there were 249.7
million dollars, -17.2% less than in the second quarter
of 2020.
- NCLH filed the period April-June this year with
EBITDA, operating result and economic result
net all of negative sign, as well as in the same
quarter of 2020, and equal to -405.3 million, -605.1 respectively
million and -717.8 million dollars vs. -430.6 million, -595.4
million and -715.2 million in the period April-June last
year.
- If the recent past has been disastrous for the NCLH so
as for the other companies in the sector, the American group looks at
however to the future with confidence: «last week - he
recalled the president and CEO of NCLH, Frank Del Rio, commenting
today's quarterly results - we have laid a historic stone
In our Great Cruise Comeback with the success of the
restart, with the first ship of our fleet, the Norwegian
Jade, who sails in the Greek islands. Tomorrow - underlined
Del Rio - we will be our first cruise in the U.S.
after more than 500 days, as Norwegian Encore will sail
from Seattle to Alaska". Trust is also motivated
from the resumption of the demand for cruises: Del Rio specified,
in fact, that the trend of bookings for future cruises is
in remarkable growth. NCLH pointed out that at present the
of bookings for 2022 cruises is higher than
the record of 2019 and that cruise prices are also
higher.
