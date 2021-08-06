|
August 6, 2021
- In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic
in the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven increased by +12.9%
- Marginal increase in containerized cargoes
- In the second quarter of this year the port of
Bremen/Bremerhaven handled 17.77 million tonnes of
goods, with an increase of +12.9% on the second quarter of 2020
when a drop of -14.8% was recorded over the same period
of the previous year. The only loads at disembarkation amounted to
9.25 million tonnes (+14.6%) and those at boarding at 8.51
million tonnes (+11.1%).
- In the miscellaneous goods sector alone, 15.12 were handled.
million tonnes (+9.6%), of which 12.77 million tonnes
containerized cargoes (+1.1%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 1.25 million teu (+10.3%) and 2.35 million
tons of other miscellaneous goods (+101.3%), including 944 thousand
tons of rolling stock (+68.6%), 547 thousand tons of steels
(+143.1%), 221 thousand tons of forest products (+90.5%) and
641 thousand tons of other goods (+124.1%).
- Solid bulk cargoes are also growing with 2.35 million
tonnes (+73.3%), of which 1.13 million tonnes of minerals
(+63.6%), 303 thousand tons of coal (+846.9%), 167 thousand
tonnes of cereals and foodstuffs (+22.8%) and 1.05 million
of tonnes of other dry bulk (+20,840.0%). Bulk
liquids, on the other hand, fell by -49.6% to 294 thousand
Tons.
- In the entire first half of 2021, the German port has
handled 35.25 million tons, an increase of +7.8%
on the first half of last year, of which 18.01 million
tonnes on landing (+9.5%) and 17.24 million tons
boarding (+6.1%). Altogether miscellaneous goods have
totalled 30.69 million tonnes (+6.9%), of which 26.43
millions of tons of containerized cargo (+2.6%) Made
with container handling of 2.59 million teu
(+11,1%) and 4.26 million tonnes of other miscellaneous goods (+44.7%).
Solid bulk cargoes stood at 3.99 million tonnes
(+37,7%) and liquid ones at 566 thousand tons (-47.4%).
