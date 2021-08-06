



August 6, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven increased by +12.9%

Marginal increase in containerized cargoes

In the second quarter of this year the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven handled 17.77 million tonnes of goods, with an increase of +12.9% on the second quarter of 2020 when a drop of -14.8% was recorded over the same period of the previous year. The only loads at disembarkation amounted to 9.25 million tonnes (+14.6%) and those at boarding at 8.51 million tonnes (+11.1%).

In the miscellaneous goods sector alone, 15.12 were handled. million tonnes (+9.6%), of which 12.77 million tonnes containerized cargoes (+1.1%) made with a handling of containers equal to 1.25 million teu (+10.3%) and 2.35 million tons of other miscellaneous goods (+101.3%), including 944 thousand tons of rolling stock (+68.6%), 547 thousand tons of steels (+143.1%), 221 thousand tons of forest products (+90.5%) and 641 thousand tons of other goods (+124.1%).

Solid bulk cargoes are also growing with 2.35 million tonnes (+73.3%), of which 1.13 million tonnes of minerals (+63.6%), 303 thousand tons of coal (+846.9%), 167 thousand tonnes of cereals and foodstuffs (+22.8%) and 1.05 million of tonnes of other dry bulk (+20,840.0%). Bulk liquids, on the other hand, fell by -49.6% to 294 thousand Tons.

In the entire first half of 2021, the German port has handled 35.25 million tons, an increase of +7.8% on the first half of last year, of which 18.01 million tonnes on landing (+9.5%) and 17.24 million tons boarding (+6.1%). Altogether miscellaneous goods have totalled 30.69 million tonnes (+6.9%), of which 26.43 millions of tons of containerized cargo (+2.6%) Made with container handling of 2.59 million teu (+11,1%) and 4.26 million tonnes of other miscellaneous goods (+44.7%). Solid bulk cargoes stood at 3.99 million tonnes (+37,7%) and liquid ones at 566 thousand tons (-47.4%).











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec