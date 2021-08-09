



August 9, 2021

New peak also of traffic handled in June

Last June the Port of New York - New Jersey established its new containerized traffic record for this month having handled 749 thousand teu, with an increase of +46.6% on the June 2020 and an increase of 124 thousand teu compared to the previous one record for this month marked in June 2018. The new maximum peak relative to traffic handled in June is was achieved thanks to the new records for this month of the handling of full containers on landing and empty containers, trades that were equal to 387 thousand teu respectively (+46.5%) and 250 thousand teu (+67.0%). The containers full at boarding are states equal to 113 thousand teu (+15.6%).

In the second quarter of 2021, the U.S. port has recorded its new historical record of quarterly traffic of containers having handled a total of 2.26 million teu, with a growth of +40.4% on the second quarter of last year year and an increase of over 55 thousand teu compared to the previous peak historical obtained in the last quarter of 2020. The new record historical was achieved thanks to a volume of containers voids never handled before, which was equal to 747 thousand teu (+48.3%). Containers filled on disembarkation and embarkation amounted to 1.14 million teu (+40.3%) and respectively 369 thousand teu (+27.0%).

In the early part of this year the American port established also its own new historical record of half-yearly traffic of the containers having handled in the first six months of 2021 more of 4.39 million teu, with an increase of +30.6% on the first half of last year and an increase of 175 thousand teu on the previous historical peak achieved in the second half of the 2020. The new record was achieved thanks to the records historical full containers landed, which totaled 2.24 millions of teu (+31.2%), and empty containers handled, amounted to 1.45 million teu (+45.9%). Full containers at boarding they amounted to 699 thousand teu (+6.0%).











