|
|
|
|
August 9, 2021
|
|
- The port of New York has set its new records of
quarterly and semi-annual container traffic
-
- New peak also of traffic handled in June
-
- Last June the Port of New York - New Jersey established
its new containerized traffic record for this month
having handled 749 thousand teu, with an increase of +46.6% on the
June 2020 and an increase of 124 thousand teu compared to the previous one
record for this month marked in June 2018. The new
maximum peak relative to traffic handled in June is
was achieved thanks to the new records for this month of the
handling of full containers on landing and empty containers,
trades that were equal to 387 thousand teu respectively
(+46.5%) and 250 thousand teu (+67.0%). The containers full at boarding are
states equal to 113 thousand teu (+15.6%).
-
- In the second quarter of 2021, the U.S. port has
recorded its new historical record of quarterly traffic
of containers having handled a total of 2.26 million
teu, with a growth of +40.4% on the second quarter of last year
year and an increase of over 55 thousand teu compared to the previous peak
historical obtained in the last quarter of 2020. The new record
historical was achieved thanks to a volume of containers
voids never handled before, which was equal to
747 thousand teu (+48.3%). Containers filled on disembarkation and embarkation
amounted to 1.14 million teu (+40.3%) and respectively
369 thousand teu (+27.0%).
-
- In the early part of this year the American port established
also its own new historical record of half-yearly traffic of the
containers having handled in the first six months of 2021 more
of 4.39 million teu, with an increase of +30.6% on the first
half of last year and an increase of 175 thousand teu on the
previous historical peak achieved in the second half of the
2020. The new record was achieved thanks to the records
historical full containers landed, which totaled 2.24
millions of teu (+31.2%), and empty containers handled,
amounted to 1.45 million teu (+45.9%). Full containers
at boarding they amounted to 699 thousand teu (+6.0%).
|
|