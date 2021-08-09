



August 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Record second quarter for renter of Global Ship Lease container ship

The company believes it has excellent prospects for further growth at least until 2023-2024

The container ship charter company Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed a record third quarter of 2021 and expects a further improvement in financial performance. The President of the company, George Youroukos, explained that the Container ship rental market has reached new highs thanks to the high demand for containerized transport and the simultaneous lack of hold capacity, as well as port congestion and an overloaded supply chain that have determined the full use of the fleet of container holders. Positive trend for the business segment in which the GSL operates which, according to the company, is destined to continue also in view of the very limited of container ships at least until 2023-2024, in particular - specified Yhouroukos - in the segment of medium ships Dimensions that represents the core business of Global Ship Lease.

In the light of these forecasts, GSL has initiated investments for the acquisition of additional ships: «we continue - has specified Youroukos - to be very active in the acquisition of high-quality container ships with solids performance profiles and low risks. Already in 2021 - has remembered - we have increased our fleet by more than 50%». Currently the GSL fleet consists of 65 container holders, four of which are still to be taken over, for a load capacity of 342 thousand teu.

Global Ship Lease closed the second quarter of this year with record revenues of $82.9 million, up the +16.1% on the same period of 2020. Values never achieved in previously were also recorded by operating profit and net profit, which amounted to 45.4 million respectively of dollars (+53.0%) and 32.1 million dollars (+137.3%).









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail