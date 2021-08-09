|
|
|
|
August 9, 2021
|
|
- Record second quarter for renter of
Global Ship Lease container ship
-
- The company believes it has excellent prospects for further
growth at least until 2023-2024
-
- The container ship charter company Global
Ship Lease (GSL) closed a record third quarter of 2021 and expects
a further improvement in financial performance. The
President of the company, George Youroukos, explained that the
Container ship rental market has reached new highs
thanks to the high demand for containerized transport and the
simultaneous lack of hold capacity, as well as
port congestion and an overloaded supply chain that
have determined the full use of the fleet of
container holders. Positive trend for the business segment
in which the GSL operates which, according to the company, is
destined to continue also in view of the very
limited of container ships at least until 2023-2024, in particular
- specified Yhouroukos - in the segment of medium ships
Dimensions that represents the core business of Global Ship Lease.
-
- In the light of these forecasts, GSL has initiated investments for
the acquisition of additional ships: «we continue - has
specified Youroukos - to be very active in the acquisition of
high-quality container ships with solids
performance profiles and low risks. Already in 2021 - has
remembered - we have increased our fleet by more than 50%».
Currently the GSL fleet consists of 65
container holders, four of which are still to be taken over, for
a load capacity of 342 thousand teu.
-
- Global Ship Lease closed the second quarter of this year
with record revenues of $82.9 million, up the
+16.1% on the same period of 2020. Values never achieved in
previously were also recorded by operating profit and
net profit, which amounted to 45.4 million respectively
of dollars (+53.0%) and 32.1 million dollars (+137.3%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail