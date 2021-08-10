|
|
August 10, 2021
|
|
- In July Evergreen once again established a
historical record of monthly revenues
-
- In the first seven months of this year the turnover is
grew by +125.7%
-
- Last month the containerized shipping company
Evergreen Marine Corporation taipei has established its own new
historical record of monthly revenues having recorded a volume
45.88 billion Taiwan dollars (1.65 billion)
of US dollars), with an increase of +168.5% compared to 17.09
billions in July 2020.
-
- In the first seven months of 2021, the company achieved revenues
par to 235.80 billion Taiwanese dollars (8.47 billion dollars
USA), with a growth of +125.7% compared to 104.45 billion in the
period January-July of last year.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail