



August 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In July Evergreen once again established a historical record of monthly revenues

In the first seven months of this year the turnover is grew by +125.7%

Last month the containerized shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation taipei has established its own new historical record of monthly revenues having recorded a volume 45.88 billion Taiwan dollars (1.65 billion) of US dollars), with an increase of +168.5% compared to 17.09 billions in July 2020.

In the first seven months of 2021, the company achieved revenues par to 235.80 billion Taiwanese dollars (8.47 billion dollars USA), with a growth of +125.7% compared to 104.45 billion in the period January-July of last year.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail