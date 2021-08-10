ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
August 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
In July Evergreen once again established a historical record of monthly revenues

In the first seven months of this year the turnover is grew by +125.7%

Last month the containerized shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation taipei has established its own new historical record of monthly revenues having recorded a volume 45.88 billion Taiwan dollars (1.65 billion) of US dollars), with an increase of +168.5% compared to 17.09 billions in July 2020.

In the first seven months of 2021, the company achieved revenues par to 235.80 billion Taiwanese dollars (8.47 billion dollars USA), with a growth of +125.7% compared to 104.45 billion in the period January-July of last year.





