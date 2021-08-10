



August 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Atlas (Seaspan Corporation) reports quarterly revenue record

In the period April-June, net profit was $66.0 million (-20.2%)

In the second quarter of this year Atlas Corp., the holding company whose core business is the chartering of container ships carried out through the fully controlled company Seaspan Corporation, reported record revenues of 393.9 million dollars, with an increase of +8.3% on the period April-June of 2020. Operating costs decreased by -1.2% falling to $211.0 million. Operating profit is amounted to 182.9 million dollars, a value that represents a increase of +21.7% on the second quarter of last year and is the second highest value after record operating profit of $344.1 million marked in the first quarter of 2019. Net income was $66.0 million, with a decrease of -20.2% on the second quarter of 2020 which is effect of charges of $56.1 million calculated in the second quarter of 2021 and deriving from the rescheduling of liabilities Onerous.

Currently the Seaspan fleet consists of 186 container ship with a total carrying capacity of 1.85 million teu.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail