August 10, 2021
- Atlas (Seaspan Corporation) reports quarterly revenue
record
-
- In the period April-June, net profit was
$66.0 million (-20.2%)
-
- In the second quarter of this year Atlas Corp., the holding company
whose core business is the chartering of container ships
carried out through the fully controlled company
Seaspan Corporation, reported record revenues of 393.9
million dollars, with an increase of +8.3% on the period
April-June of 2020. Operating costs decreased by -1.2%
falling to $211.0 million. Operating profit is
amounted to 182.9 million dollars, a value that represents a
increase of +21.7% on the second quarter of last year and is
the second highest value after record operating profit
of $344.1 million marked in the first quarter of 2019.
Net income was $66.0 million, with a
decrease of -20.2% on the second quarter of 2020 which is
effect of charges of $56.1 million calculated in the second
quarter of 2021 and deriving from the rescheduling of liabilities
Onerous.
-
- Currently the Seaspan fleet consists of 186
container ship with a total carrying capacity of
1.85 million teu.
