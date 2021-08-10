|
August 10, 2021
- Yang Ming and Wan Hai also reported revenues in July
monthly records
-
- Turnover up +140.3% and +234.1% respectively
-
- As well as compatriot Evergreen
(
of the 10
August 2021), last month also the Taiwanese Yang Ming Marine
Transport Corporation and Wan Hai Lines (WHL) have registered a
new monthly historical record of revenue generated by the activity
containerized maritime transport carried out by the respective
naval fleets.
-
- In July 2021, Yang Ming's revenues amounted to 29.45
billions of Taiwan dollars (1.06 billion US dollars), with a
significant increase of +140.3% on July last year. The
WHL's record revenues were 20.30 last month
billions of Taiwanese dollars, with an exceptional progression of the
+234.1% compared to 6.08 billion in July 2020.
-
- In the first seven months of this year, Yang Ming's revenues were
stood at 165.00 billion Taiwanese dollars, growing
of +109.8% on the corresponding period of 2020, while those of the
Wan Hai Lines totalled 106.93 billion (+165.0%).
