



August 10, 2021

As well as compatriot Evergreen ( of the 10 August 2021), last month also the Taiwanese Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation and Wan Hai Lines (WHL) have registered a new monthly historical record of revenue generated by the activity containerized maritime transport carried out by the respective naval fleets.

In July 2021, Yang Ming's revenues amounted to 29.45 billions of Taiwan dollars (1.06 billion US dollars), with a significant increase of +140.3% on July last year. The WHL's record revenues were 20.30 last month billions of Taiwanese dollars, with an exceptional progression of the +234.1% compared to 6.08 billion in July 2020.

In the first seven months of this year, Yang Ming's revenues were stood at 165.00 billion Taiwanese dollars, growing of +109.8% on the corresponding period of 2020, while those of the Wan Hai Lines totalled 106.93 billion (+165.0%).









