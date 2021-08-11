



August 11, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Filt Cgil, no to the vaccination obligation for workers of the harbours

Colombo, it is up to the government to decide with an act of true responsibility, but first securing all the workers without division and discrimination

Filt Cgil does not at all agree with the request for Confindustria Genova to define a standard that contemplates the suspension or demotion for employees who do not intend to getting vaccinated against Covid-19. «The consul of the Culmv of Genoa - explained the national secretary of filt Cgil, Christmas Colombo - is right to oppose the line expressed by the President of the terminal operators of Confindustria Genova because it represents a destabilization element for the entire Genoese port cluster and for the whole world of work". «The line of Confindustria on the vaccination obligation - specified Colombo - is an employer's approach based on principles that we consider to be wrong, Whereas no legislative act imposes the anti-vaccine covid 19».

«Imagine intervening, discriminating and demansioning the workers - continued the national manager of filt Cgil - it is a wrong operation that we will reject in all for a so that no port workers stay at home or come welcomed in the company under unjustifiable conditions. It's up to the government decide with an act of true responsibility, but putting first safely all workers without divisions and discrimination'.

'The specific protocols on health and safety in ports, meanwhile - concluded Colombo - they can be updated, also providing for more stringent measures in terms of prevention and traceability, considering that the country, with the mere application of rigid measures has never stopped».







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail