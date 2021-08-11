|
|
|
|
August 11, 2021
|
|
- Filt Cgil, no to the vaccination obligation for workers of the
harbours
-
- Colombo, it is up to the government to decide with an act of true
responsibility, but first securing all the
workers without division and discrimination
-
- Filt Cgil does not at all agree with the request for
Confindustria Genova to define a standard that contemplates the
suspension or demotion for employees who do not intend to
getting vaccinated against Covid-19. «The consul of the Culmv of
Genoa - explained the national secretary of filt Cgil, Christmas
Colombo - is right to oppose the line expressed by the President of the
terminal operators of Confindustria Genova because it represents a
destabilization element for the entire Genoese port cluster
and for the whole world of work". «The line of
Confindustria on the vaccination obligation - specified Colombo - is
an employer's approach based on principles that we consider to be wrong,
Whereas no legislative act imposes the anti-vaccine
covid 19».
-
- «Imagine intervening, discriminating and demansioning
the workers - continued the national manager of filt Cgil
- it is a wrong operation that we will reject in all for a
so that no port workers stay at home or come
welcomed in the company under unjustifiable conditions. It's up to the government
decide with an act of true responsibility, but putting
first safely all workers without divisions and
discrimination'.
-
- 'The specific protocols on health and safety in ports,
meanwhile - concluded Colombo - they can be updated,
also providing for more stringent measures in terms of
prevention and traceability, considering that the country, with
the mere application of rigid measures has never stopped».
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail