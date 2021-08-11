



August 11, 2021

In the second quarter of this year, Croatian ports handled 6.22 million tonnes of goods, with a +10.2% increase over the period April-June 2020 which is was mainly determined by the +42.5% growth of the Solid bulk cargoes, which make up 26% of the total volume of the goods handled, which more compensated for the drop of -2.6% of liquid bulk traffic, which accounts for 51% of the total traffic.

Among the first Croatian ports by volume of traffic, in the second quarter of 2021 the port of Omisalj handled 2.25 million of tons (-0.2%), the port of Ploce 1.03 million tons (+57.7%), the port of Rijeka 999 thousand tons (+18.1%), the port of Bakar 945 thousand tons (-8.9%) and the port of Split 518 thousand tonnes (+18.1%).

In the passenger sector, total traffic was 5.43 million people, an increase of +81.8% on the second quarter of 2020. If in the cruise segment alone the traffic, stopped in the second quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic of coronavirus, marked a recovery with 12 thousand passengers in the from April to June of this year, however, this traffic is -97.6% lower than that of the corresponding period of 2019.











