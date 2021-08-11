|
August 11, 2021
- In the period April-June the traffic of goods in ports
Croatians grew by +10.2%
- Passengers up +81.8%
- In the second quarter of this year, Croatian ports
handled 6.22 million tonnes of goods, with a
+10.2% increase over the period April-June 2020 which is
was mainly determined by the +42.5% growth of the
Solid bulk cargoes, which make up 26% of the total volume of the
goods handled, which more compensated for the drop of -2.6%
of liquid bulk traffic, which accounts for 51% of the
total traffic.
- Among the first Croatian ports by volume of traffic, in the second
quarter of 2021 the port of Omisalj handled 2.25 million
of tons (-0.2%), the port of Ploce 1.03 million tons
(+57.7%), the port of Rijeka 999 thousand tons (+18.1%), the port
of Bakar 945 thousand tons (-8.9%) and the port of Split 518 thousand
tonnes (+18.1%).
- In the passenger sector, total traffic was
5.43 million people, an increase of +81.8% on the second
quarter of 2020. If in the cruise segment alone the traffic,
stopped in the second quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic of
coronavirus, marked a recovery with 12 thousand passengers in the
from April to June of this year, however, this traffic is
-97.6% lower than that of the corresponding period of 2019.
