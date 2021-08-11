|
|
|
|
August 11, 2021
|
|
- WSC denounces initiatives to amend legislation
USA on maritime transport to the detriment of shipping companies
-
- They would be singled out as the only ones responsible for the current
supply chain congestion
-
- The World Shipping Council (WSC), the association that represents
the world's leading containerized shipping companies,
fears that the U.S. Shipping Act, the U.S. law of 1984 that
regulates the U.S. foreign trade by sea, both
modified to the detriment of containerized shipping carriers which, in
this current phase of acute operational difficulties that is
crossing the maritime-port supply chain, they are accused by
some parties to be responsible for such dysfunctions. The
companies represented by the WSC feel under fire in particular
in the United States, where in recent weeks President Joe
Biden assigned to the federal agency Federal Maritime Commission
(FMC) the task of investigating the lawfulness of tariffs
additional to sea freight applied by containerised carriers
(
of the 9
and 21
July and 5
August 2021).
-
- The World Shipping Council's concern is now
exacerbated by the presentation scheduled for today at the Chamber of Deputies
U.S. representatives of a bill aimed at
amend the U.S. Shipping Act by accepting - according to the WSC - the
thesis put forward by some shippers and exporters of products
farmers who blame maritime carriers as the sole responsibility
of the current supply chain congestion, thesis - denounced the
World Shipping Council - which is «simply false».
-
- According to the WSC, moreover, such changes would introduce elements
of iniquity in legislation, in particular by requiring
Maritime carriers to ensure - under the threat of a penalty -
to ensure the operational performance of other parts of the supply
chain over which shipping companies have no control,
for example - explained the WSC - obliging maritime carriers to
ensure that chassis, trucks and railway wagons are rendered
available from third parties.
-
- Finally, for the WSC, the bill would not take note of
of the fact that all participants in the supply chain are
working collaboratively to find a solution to the
current problems.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail