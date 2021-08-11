



August 11, 2021

Original news WSC denounces initiatives to amend legislation USA on maritime transport to the detriment of shipping companies

They would be singled out as the only ones responsible for the current supply chain congestion

The World Shipping Council (WSC), the association that represents the world's leading containerized shipping companies, fears that the U.S. Shipping Act, the U.S. law of 1984 that regulates the U.S. foreign trade by sea, both modified to the detriment of containerized shipping carriers which, in this current phase of acute operational difficulties that is crossing the maritime-port supply chain, they are accused by some parties to be responsible for such dysfunctions. The companies represented by the WSC feel under fire in particular in the United States, where in recent weeks President Joe Biden assigned to the federal agency Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) the task of investigating the lawfulness of tariffs additional to sea freight applied by containerised carriers ( of the 9 and 21 July and 5 August 2021).

The World Shipping Council's concern is now exacerbated by the presentation scheduled for today at the Chamber of Deputies U.S. representatives of a bill aimed at amend the U.S. Shipping Act by accepting - according to the WSC - the thesis put forward by some shippers and exporters of products farmers who blame maritime carriers as the sole responsibility of the current supply chain congestion, thesis - denounced the World Shipping Council - which is «simply false».

According to the WSC, moreover, such changes would introduce elements of iniquity in legislation, in particular by requiring Maritime carriers to ensure - under the threat of a penalty - to ensure the operational performance of other parts of the supply chain over which shipping companies have no control, for example - explained the WSC - obliging maritime carriers to ensure that chassis, trucks and railway wagons are rendered available from third parties.

Finally, for the WSC, the bill would not take note of of the fact that all participants in the supply chain are working collaboratively to find a solution to the current problems.







