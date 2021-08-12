|
- Hapag-Lloyd's quarterly results confirm the
exceptionally favourable market situation for companies
containerized maritimes
-
- According to the German company, a change of scenery
it will not happen before the new year
-
- The first to list the financial and operating results of the
containerized shipping company Hapag-Lloyd that do not have
reached record values in the second quarter of this year
rather than enumerating the numerous quarterly performances
registered by the German company during this period that have
recorded levels never achieved before. Among the various primaries
economic and operational indicators, in fact, the only one not to have
reached a historical peak is that of the total volume of
containerized cargoes carried by Hapag-Lloyd ships in the
period April-June 2021, volume that was equal to
3.03 million teu and that represents a still sensitive
increase of +12.1% on the same period last year.
-
- The series of new historical quarterly records starts with the volume
Business recorded in the second quarter of this year which is
result of 5.65 billion dollars, with exceptional growth
+70.1% on the corresponding period of 2020. Less accentuated the
revenue growth when valued in euros, being results equal to
€4.69 billion (+55.3%). A new record value is
also that of operating costs calculated in dollars, being the
total of almost 3.0 billion (+30.7%), a value that is not the
higher than ever achieved by the company, however, if the
charges are counted in euro, the total value being equal to
2.49 billion (+19.3%).
-
- Record values in both currencies were marked by
EBITDA, operating profit and net economic profit that were
equal to 2.33 billion dollars (+202.6%) (1.93 billion dollars) respectively
billion euros, +176.5%), 1.95 billion dollars (+403.4%) (1.62
billion euros, +359.8%) and 1.83 billion dollars (+538.7%)
(€1.52 billion, +483.7%).
-
- Of the more than three million containers transported by the fleet
of Hapag-Lloyd in the second quarter of 2021, 766 thousand teu are
were transported on routes with Latin America (+14.8%), 596 thousand
teu from services to the Far East (+20.4%), 467 thousand teu from services
transatlantic (+5.7%), 462 thousand teu from transpacific services
(+10.5%), 395 thousand teu on routes with the Middle East (+28.7%),
185 thousand teu on those with Europe / Mediterranean, Africa and Oceania
(+14.9%) and 159 thousand teu from intra-Asian services (-24.6%).
-
- The very significant growth of +55.3% in quarterly revenues
€4.69 billion made a major contribution
the sharp increase in the value of sea freight which in the period are
amounted to a total average value of $1,714/teu
(+53,9%). With regard to the activity of the group with
Latin America revenues amounted to 936.2 million euros
(+32.7%) and the average value for this market was
$1,473/teu (+26.5%). The only amenities for the Far East have
generated revenues of 1.05 billion euros (+137.2%) with a rental
average relative to these routes which was 2,117
dollars/teu (+115.6%). Transatlantic services have created
revenues of € 645.8 million (+14.5%) with a sea cargo
average of $1,669/teu (+18.8%). The
revenues from trans-Pacific services amounted to 865.1 million
euro (+65.2%) and the average market profit was
$2,256/teu (+63.7%). The turnover produced by the services
with the Middle East it was 442.4 million euros
(+85.0%) and the average market value was equal to
$1,352/teu (+57.9%). Services with Europe/Mediterranean,
Africa and Oceania totalled revenues of 221.9 million
euro (+45.2%) with an average value of 1,444 dollars/teu (+38.0%). The
revenues from intra-Asian maritime services amounted to 149.1
million euros (-24.6%) and the average market market profit was
of $1,131/teu (+100.9%).
-
- Commenting on the results for the second quarter of this year,
Hapag-Lloyd's managing director, Rolf Habben Jansen, has
specified that, if "we are, of course, pleased for these
extraordinary financial results, however - he added - the packages
Bottle in the supply chain continue to cause huge tensions
and inefficiencies for all market participants and we have to do
of our best to solve them together in the shortest time
possible. However - warned Habben Jansen - looking
in today's market environment we do not believe that the situation
will soon return to normal despite all the
efforts made and the additional capacity of containers that
is entered. At the moment - he explained - we expect that the
Market situation will loosen as soon as possible in the
first quarter of 2022».
