August 12, 2021
- Container traffic handled in the second quarter
from HHLA grew by +9.2%
- Record revenues of 360.4 million euros (+23.1%)
- After five quarters of decline, in the period April-June of
this year container traffic handled by terminals
port of the German group Hamburger Hafen a Logistik AG (HHLA) has
recorded a growth of +9.2% having been equal to 1.69
million TEU compared to 1.55 million teu in the same period as
2020. The trend of
increase in intermodal traffic handled by the company already
in place for three quarters which amounted to 414 thousand teu
(+21,8%).
- In the second quarter of 2021, HHLA's revenues have
reached a record value of 360.4 million euro, +23.1% in
more than in the period April-June last year.
EBITDA amounted to 87.9 million euros (+40.3%),
operating profit of € 44.2 million (+134.9%) and profit after
taxes at € 24.3 million (+195.2%).
- In the port activities segment alone, revenues have
totalled 353.1 million euro (+23.1%). EBITDA was
of € 82.4 million (+40.0%), EBIT of € 40.5 million (+142.5%) and
profit after tax of € 22.4 million (+208.8%).
