



August 12, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Container traffic handled in the second quarter from HHLA grew by +9.2%

Record revenues of 360.4 million euros (+23.1%)

After five quarters of decline, in the period April-June of this year container traffic handled by terminals port of the German group Hamburger Hafen a Logistik AG (HHLA) has recorded a growth of +9.2% having been equal to 1.69 million TEU compared to 1.55 million teu in the same period as 2020. The trend of increase in intermodal traffic handled by the company already in place for three quarters which amounted to 414 thousand teu (+21,8%).

In the second quarter of 2021, HHLA's revenues have reached a record value of 360.4 million euro, +23.1% in more than in the period April-June last year. EBITDA amounted to 87.9 million euros (+40.3%), operating profit of € 44.2 million (+134.9%) and profit after taxes at € 24.3 million (+195.2%).

In the port activities segment alone, revenues have totalled 353.1 million euro (+23.1%). EBITDA was of € 82.4 million (+40.0%), EBIT of € 40.5 million (+142.5%) and profit after tax of € 22.4 million (+208.8%).









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail