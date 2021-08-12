



August 12, 2021

Only 15.3% of seafarers are vaccinated

Only 15.3% of seafarers are vaccinated. The data, referred to these first days of August, it is the result of the checks on the spread of the vaccination campaign among the crews of ships carried out by ship companies management adhering to the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change, the global initiative Maritime Forum which is aimed at safeguarding the well-being of the maritime in the context of the current global Covid-19 pandemic.

To highlight the small share of seafarers already vaccinated, was compared with that of the population vaccinated against Covid-19 in major nations maritime of Europe, North America and Asia, share that in the second case is about 50%, demonstrating that despite the progress made on the vaccination of seafarers, the share of vaccinated seafarers turns out to be much lower than that of the main maritime nations.

"Seafarers - noted the Director-General of the Global Maritime Forum, Kasper Søgaard - are starting to get vaccinated, especially those in developed countries. The programs in the United States and some European nations are offering vaccines to international seafarers, but many other countries - has underlined - they must follow their example so that we can solve the crisis of the change of crews».

The initiative within the Global Maritime Forum is in fact It has been set in order to help resolve this crisis, since the limitations on mobility, and in particular the crossing of national borders, imposed all over the world to contain the pandemic they have seriously prevented the rotation of the crews of the ships, forcing an increasing number of seafarers to remain on board their ships well past the deadline of their contract.

A crisis that still remains unresolved, as evidenced by the latest August reading of the Neptune Declaration Crew Change Indicator, the indicator developed to assess the impact of the health crisis on changes in the crews of ships. Since the last reading, in fact, it appears that in the last month the number of seafarers stranded on board of vessels after the expiry of their contract shall be increased from 8.8% in July to 9.0% in the current month, while in June last was 7.2% and in the previous month 5.8%. The last reading it also highlights that the number of seafarers who are on board of vessels for more than 11 months, which is the maximum period continuous in which a seafarer should serve on board of a ship under the International Labour Convention maritime, rose from 1% in July to 1.3% in August, trend also growing from 0.4% of the May surveys and last June.







