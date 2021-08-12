|
August 12, 2021
- The crisis of the change of crews of ships continues to
hardening
-
- Only 15.3% of seafarers are vaccinated
-
Only 15.3% of seafarers are vaccinated. The data,
referred to these first days of August, it is the result of the
checks on the spread of the vaccination campaign among the
crews of ships carried out by ship companies
management adhering to the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer
Wellbeing and Crew Change, the global initiative
Maritime Forum which is aimed at safeguarding the well-being of the
maritime in the context of the current global Covid-19 pandemic.
-
- To highlight the small share of seafarers already
vaccinated, was compared with that of the
population vaccinated against Covid-19 in major nations
maritime of Europe, North America and Asia, share that in the second
case is about 50%, demonstrating that despite the
progress made on the vaccination of seafarers, the share of
vaccinated seafarers turns out to be much lower than that
of the main maritime nations.
-
- "Seafarers - noted the Director-General of the
Global Maritime Forum, Kasper Søgaard - are starting to
get vaccinated, especially those in developed countries. The programs
in the United States and some European nations are offering
vaccines to international seafarers, but many other countries - has
underlined - they must follow their example so that we can
solve the crisis of the change of crews».
-
- The initiative within the Global Maritime Forum is in fact
It has been set in order to help resolve this crisis, since the
limitations on mobility, and in particular
the crossing of national borders, imposed all over the world
to contain the pandemic they have seriously prevented the rotation
of the crews of the ships, forcing an increasing number of
seafarers to remain on board their ships well past the deadline
of their contract.
-
- A crisis that still remains unresolved, as evidenced by the latest
August reading of the Neptune Declaration Crew Change Indicator,
the indicator developed to assess the impact of the health crisis
on changes in the crews of ships. Since the last reading, in fact,
it appears that in the last month the number of seafarers stranded on board
of vessels after the expiry of their contract shall be increased
from 8.8% in July to 9.0% in the current month, while in June
last was 7.2% and in the previous month 5.8%. The last reading
it also highlights that the number of seafarers who are on board
of vessels for more than 11 months, which is the maximum period
continuous in which a seafarer should serve on board
of a ship under the International Labour Convention
maritime, rose from 1% in July to 1.3% in August,
trend also growing from 0.4% of the May surveys and
last June.
