|
|
|
|
August 13, 2021
|
|
- Record quarterly financial performance for Taiwanese
Wan Hai Lines
-
- Revenues grew in the second quarter of this year
of +195.2%
-
- Exceptional recent growth in financial performance
of Taiwan's containerized shipping companies is
further confirmed by the economic results recorded in the
second quarter of this year by Wan Hai Lines (WHL), the third
national company of this sector. WHL closed the period
April-June 2021 with record revenues of 48.02 billion
Taiwanese dollars (1.7 billion US dollars), with one
extraordinary increase of +195.2% on the corresponding period
of last year. Lower cost growth
operating operations amounted to € 23.34 billion (+71.5%). New values
records were also recorded by operating profit and profit
net which stood at 28.83 billion respectively
(+1,279.9%) and 18.99 billion Taiwan dollars (+1,026.6%).
-
- Record financial values were also marked relatively
to the entire first half of 2021 which was filed with
revenues of 86.63 billion Taiwanese dollars, an increase
+152.8% on the first half of 2020, with an operating profit
of 40.43 billion (+1,685.5%) and with a net profit of 33.77 billion
of Taiwanese dollars (+1,798.1%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail