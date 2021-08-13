



August 13, 2021

Original news Record quarterly financial performance for Taiwanese Wan Hai Lines

Revenues grew in the second quarter of this year of +195.2%

Exceptional recent growth in financial performance of Taiwan's containerized shipping companies is further confirmed by the economic results recorded in the second quarter of this year by Wan Hai Lines (WHL), the third national company of this sector. WHL closed the period April-June 2021 with record revenues of 48.02 billion Taiwanese dollars (1.7 billion US dollars), with one extraordinary increase of +195.2% on the corresponding period of last year. Lower cost growth operating operations amounted to € 23.34 billion (+71.5%). New values records were also recorded by operating profit and profit net which stood at 28.83 billion respectively (+1,279.9%) and 18.99 billion Taiwan dollars (+1,026.6%).

Record financial values were also marked relatively to the entire first half of 2021 which was filed with revenues of 86.63 billion Taiwanese dollars, an increase +152.8% on the first half of 2020, with an operating profit of 40.43 billion (+1,685.5%) and with a net profit of 33.77 billion of Taiwanese dollars (+1,798.1%).









