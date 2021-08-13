|
August 13, 2021
- HMM's revenues in the second quarter of this year were
grew by +111.4%
- In the period the company's container fleet has
transported 985 thousand containers (+11%)
- In the second quarter of this year the revenues of the company of
South Korean containerized navigation HMM marked a
increase of +111.4% having amounted to the record share of
2,906.7 billion won (2.5 billion US dollars) compared to
1,375.1 billion won in the period April-June 2020, with a
increase of 478.7 million compared to the previous record set
in the first quarter of 2021. Operating costs totaled
1,443.0 billion won (+23.5%). A new value never reached in
the precedence was also that of operating profit which is
was equal to 1,388.9 billion won, up 901.3% on the
second quarter of last year and up 369.6 million
compared to the previous record obtained in the first quarter of 2021.
Pre-tax profit was 212.2 million won
(+639.0%) and net profit of € 210.5 million (+648.0%).
- In the second quarter of 2021, the container fleet of the
South Korean company has transported cargo volumes of about
985 thousand teu (+11%).
- In the entire first half of this year the loads
containerized transported by HMM ships were equal to
1.93 million teu, an increase of +8.4% on the first half
of 2020.
- In the first six months of 2021, the company's revenues have
reached the record value of 5,334.7 billion won, with a
+98.4% increase on the first half of last year and a
increase of 760.4 million on the previous record marked in the second
quarter of 2008. Operating costs totalled 2,772.3
billion (+15.2%). Operating profit also reached a new
record value which was 2,408.2 billion won, in
growth of +1,661.7% on the first half of 2020 and increasing
of 1,564.1 billion on the previous record of the second half of the
2020. Pre-tax profit and net profit were equal
respectively at 368.6 billion and 364.6 billion won, against
negative results of -36.0 billion and -37.5 billion
of won in the first six months of last year.
