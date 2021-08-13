|
|
|
|
August 13, 2021
|
|
- In July, the port of Singapore handled 3.1 million
containers (+3.6%)
-
- Total freight traffic was 50.4
million tonnes (+3.4%)
-
- Last month the port of Singapore handled 50.4 million
of tons of goods, with an increase of +3.4% on July 2020.
Containerised traffic amounted to 30.5 million
tonnes (+4.8%) and was made with a
handling of containers amounting to over 3.1 million teu
(+3,6%). Conventional goods totalled 1.9 million
tonnes (+42.1%). Oil bulk fell -5.4% to
16.1 million tons, while other types of bulk
grew by +45.5% to almost 2.0 million tons.
-
- In the first seven months of 2021, the Asian port of call has
handled a total of 352.0 million tonnes of cargo,
with an increase of +3.1% on the period January-July of
last year. In the container sector, the total was
212.6 million tonnes (+4.7%) made with a
container handling amounting to more than 21.8 million teu
(+4,8%). Conventional goods amounted to 13.1 million
tonnes (+16.7%), oil bulk at 112.1 million
tonnes (-3.4%) and other bulk at 14.1 million tonnes
(+29,0%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail