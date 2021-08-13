



August 13, 2021

Total freight traffic was 50.4 million tonnes (+3.4%)

Last month the port of Singapore handled 50.4 million of tons of goods, with an increase of +3.4% on July 2020. Containerised traffic amounted to 30.5 million tonnes (+4.8%) and was made with a handling of containers amounting to over 3.1 million teu (+3,6%). Conventional goods totalled 1.9 million tonnes (+42.1%). Oil bulk fell -5.4% to 16.1 million tons, while other types of bulk grew by +45.5% to almost 2.0 million tons.

In the first seven months of 2021, the Asian port of call has handled a total of 352.0 million tonnes of cargo, with an increase of +3.1% on the period January-July of last year. In the container sector, the total was 212.6 million tonnes (+4.7%) made with a container handling amounting to more than 21.8 million teu (+4,8%). Conventional goods amounted to 13.1 million tonnes (+16.7%), oil bulk at 112.1 million tonnes (-3.4%) and other bulk at 14.1 million tonnes (+29,0%).







