ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

17 August 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 07:16 GMT+2



August 16, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
In July, container traffic in Hong Kong port was decreased by -1.4%

In the first seven months of this year they were eventful 10.27 million teu (+0.8%)

Last month the port of Hong Kong handled a traffic of containers amounting to 1.57 million teu, with a decrease in the -1.4% compared to 1.59 million TEU handled in July 2020.

In the first seven months of 2021, the Asian port of call has handled a total of 10.27 million teu, with a slight +0.8% increase on the period January-July last year.





Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail