August 16, 2021
- In July, container traffic in Hong Kong port was
decreased by -1.4%
- In the first seven months of this year they were eventful
10.27 million teu (+0.8%)
Last month the port of Hong Kong handled a traffic
of containers amounting to 1.57 million teu, with a decrease in the
-1.4% compared to 1.59 million TEU handled in July 2020.
- In the first seven months of 2021, the Asian port of call has
handled a total of 10.27 million teu, with a slight
+0.8% increase on the period January-July last year.