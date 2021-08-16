



August 16, 2021

In the first seven months of this year they were eventful 10.27 million teu (+0.8%)

Last month the port of Hong Kong handled a traffic of containers amounting to 1.57 million teu, with a decrease in the -1.4% compared to 1.59 million TEU handled in July 2020.

In the first seven months of 2021, the Asian port of call has handled a total of 10.27 million teu, with a slight +0.8% increase on the period January-July last year.









