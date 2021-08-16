|
August 16, 2021
- In the period April-June 2021 the only traffic
containerized amounted to over 2.3 million tons
(+11,3%). The growth in trade in
rolling stock and other miscellaneous goods which have been
respectively to 273 thousand tons (+42.6%) and 273 thousand tons
(+81,1%). Liquid bulk traffic increased by
+6.5% rising to 867 thousand tons, while that of bulk
solid fell by -8.0% to 1.3 million tons.
