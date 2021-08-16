



August 16, 2021

Original news In the second quarter of this year, traffic in the port of Koper grew by +13.5%

Increase of +67.4% in April which offset the declines of -5.1% and -3.1% recorded in May and June

In the second quarter of this year, the Slovenian port of Koper handled almost 5.3 million tonnes of goods, with a increase of +13.5% on the same period of 2020 that was generated last April when traffic had recorded a increase of +67.4% on the same month of 2020 while in the months of Last May and June the volume of traffic had marked declines respectively -5.1% and -3.1% on the corresponding months of the last year.

In the period April-June 2021 the only traffic containerized amounted to over 2.3 million tons (+11,3%). The growth in trade in rolling stock and other miscellaneous goods which have been respectively to 273 thousand tons (+42.6%) and 273 thousand tons (+81,1%). Liquid bulk traffic increased by +6.5% rising to 867 thousand tons, while that of bulk solid fell by -8.0% to 1.3 million tons.











