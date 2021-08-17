



August 17, 2021

Original news In the second quarter of 2021, freight traffic in the Tunisian ports decreased by -12.0%

In the first half of this year the decline was of -6.5%

In the second quarter of 2021, there was considerable the trend of decline in goods traffic handled by the Ports of Tunisia which has characterized, to a lesser extent, even the previous two quarters. In the period April-June of this year the total handled was 5.6 million tons, with a decrease of -12.0% on the corresponding period of 2020, of which 4.2 million tons on landing (+5.1%) and 1.4 million tonnes at embarkation (-40.7%).

The overall decrease was generated by the significant reduction in liquid bulk volumes, with the hydrocarbons that stood at 315 thousand tons (-82.3%) and the other liquid loads at 49 thousand tons (-79.3%), and the decrease of cereals traffic amounting to almost 1.4 million of tonnes (-8.9%), while other solid bulk cargoes increased by +50.7% rising to 1.6 million tons. In the segment of miscellaneous goods the total was 2.3 million tonnes, with a substantial increase of +28.1% on the second quarter of the 2020, of which 1.1 million tons of goods in containers (+14.6%) and 546 thousand tons of rolling stock (+44.5%).

With the relaxation of mobility restrictions for contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic passengers marked an increase of 1,454.8% with 83 thousand people handled and with a traffic of cars that has totaled 38 thousand units (1,899.9%).

Among the main Tunisian ports by volume of traffic of the goods, in the second quarter of 2021 the port of Bizerte has handled 1.7 million tons (+34.7%), the port of Rades 1.6 million tonnes (+39.1%), the port of Sfax 1.3 million tons (+5.5%), the port of Skhira 950 thousand tons (-13.7%) and the port of Sousse 623 thousand tons (+28.6%).

Throughout the first half of this year, Tunisian ports have 12.6 million tonnes of goods handled globally, with a contraction of -6.5% on the first half of 2020, of which 8.7 million tonnes (+1.4%) and 3.9 million tonnes (-20.5%).











