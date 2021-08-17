|
August 17, 2021
- In the second quarter of 2021, freight traffic in the
Tunisian ports decreased by -12.0%
- In the first half of this year the decline was
of -6.5%
- In the second quarter of 2021, there was considerable
the trend of decline in goods traffic handled by the
Ports of Tunisia which has characterized, to a lesser extent,
even the previous two quarters. In the period April-June of
this year the total handled was 5.6 million
tons, with a decrease of -12.0% on the corresponding period
of 2020, of which 4.2 million tons on landing (+5.1%) and 1.4
million tonnes at embarkation (-40.7%).
- The overall decrease was generated by the
significant reduction in liquid bulk volumes, with the
hydrocarbons that stood at 315 thousand tons (-82.3%) and
the other liquid loads at 49 thousand tons (-79.3%), and the decrease
of cereals traffic amounting to almost 1.4 million
of tonnes (-8.9%), while other solid bulk cargoes increased
by +50.7% rising to 1.6 million tons. In the segment of
miscellaneous goods the total was 2.3 million tonnes,
with a substantial increase of +28.1% on the second quarter of the
2020, of which 1.1 million tons of goods in containers
(+14.6%) and 546 thousand tons of rolling stock (+44.5%).
- With the relaxation of mobility restrictions for
contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic
passengers marked an increase of 1,454.8% with 83 thousand people
handled and with a traffic of cars that has totaled
38 thousand units (1,899.9%).
- Among the main Tunisian ports by volume of traffic of the
goods, in the second quarter of 2021 the port of Bizerte has
handled 1.7 million tons (+34.7%), the port of Rades
1.6 million tonnes (+39.1%), the port of Sfax 1.3 million
tons (+5.5%), the port of Skhira 950 thousand tons (-13.7%) and
the port of Sousse 623 thousand tons (+28.6%).
- Throughout the first half of this year, Tunisian ports have
12.6 million tonnes of goods handled globally, with a
contraction of -6.5% on the first half of 2020, of which 8.7
million tonnes (+1.4%) and 3.9 million tonnes (-20.5%).
