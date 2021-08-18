|
|
|
|
August 18, 2021
|
|
- In July, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles is
increased by +4.0%
-
- The increase in the first seven months of 2021 was
+36,8%
-
- Last month the port of Los Angeles handled a
container traffic equal to 891 thousand teu, with an increase in the
+4.0% compared to July 2020. This is the second most
substantial volume of traffic handled in July by the
Californian port port being lower by about 21 thousand teu
only compared to the record recorded in July 2019.
-
- As of July 2021, the only landings and embarkations of full containers are
amounted respectively to 469 thousand teu (+2.9%) and 91 thousand teu
(-27,6%). The handling of empty containers was even
to 330 thousand teu (+20.4%).
-
- In the first seven months of this year, containerized traffic was
total of 6.32 million teu, with a progression
+36.8% on the corresponding period of 2020. The landings of
full containers amounted to 3.30 million teu (+37.3%), the
boarding of full containers at 755 thousand teu (-13.6%) and the
handling of empty containers at 2.26 million teu (+69.0%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail