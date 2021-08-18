



August 18, 2021

The increase in the first seven months of 2021 was +36,8%

Last month the port of Los Angeles handled a container traffic equal to 891 thousand teu, with an increase in the +4.0% compared to July 2020. This is the second most substantial volume of traffic handled in July by the Californian port port being lower by about 21 thousand teu only compared to the record recorded in July 2019.

As of July 2021, the only landings and embarkations of full containers are amounted respectively to 469 thousand teu (+2.9%) and 91 thousand teu (-27,6%). The handling of empty containers was even to 330 thousand teu (+20.4%).

In the first seven months of this year, containerized traffic was total of 6.32 million teu, with a progression +36.8% on the corresponding period of 2020. The landings of full containers amounted to 3.30 million teu (+37.3%), the boarding of full containers at 755 thousand teu (-13.6%) and the handling of empty containers at 2.26 million teu (+69.0%).







