



August 18, 2021

In the period April-June the company's fleet has transported 912 thousand containers (+44%)

If in commenting on the financial results recorded by the World's leading containerized shipping companies in the the first quarter of this year, including those of the Israeli ZIM, we had used all the known synonyms useful to describe economic performance at an all-time high, as exceptional, without previous and extraordinary, we have looked at each other well, however, from using synonyms such as unrepeatable or unique. Because the striking results of the first three months of 2021 were outclassed, and by a lot, by those presented by the primaries containerized shipping companies in the second quarter of this year. ZIM is no exception.

The Israeli company, in fact, has closed the period April-June 2021 with record revenues of 2.38 billion dollars, with a respectable rise of +199.6% on the same last year's quarter. Operating costs amounted to $988.9 million (+58.5%). Much more relevant is the growth in EBITDA, which was equal to the record value of 1.33 billion dollars (+832.2%), as well as that of operating profit, which stood at the historical peak of 1.16 billion dollars (+1,580.6%). If in the second quarter of the In 2020, net economic profit was 25.3 million dollars, the value of the same balance sheet item marked in the second quarter of 2021 an increase of +3,408.8% being resulted in 888.2 million dollars, value also in this case never previously reached by the Israeli company.

A new historical peak was also recorded by the volume of containerized cargoes carried by ZIM ships in the second quarter of this year, which was equal to 912 thousand teu, with a progression of +44% on the corresponding period of 2020. On transpacific routes alone, the fleet of the company transported 384 thousand teu (+47%), on those intra-Asian 237 thousand teu (+93%), on transatlantic routes 159 thousand teu (+13%), on the Asia-Europe routes 89 thousand teu (+13%) and on the maritime lines with Latin America 52 thousand teu (+41%).

Whether this increase in operational activity contributed the huge growth in turnover, the more decisive it is however, the increase in the value of transport tariffs practiced by the company. In the period April-June of 2021, in fact, the average value of the nolies has also reached a new record ZIM seafarers which amounted to $2,341/teu, +118.6% more than in the second quarter of last year year.

In the entire first half of this year, which also closed with record financial and operational performance, the company's revenues totalled 4.13 billion dollars, up +155.0% on the first six months of 2021. Operating costs were equal to 1.87 billion (+41.4%). EBITDA was 2.15 billion (+795.1%), operating profit of 1.84 billion (+1,863.4%) and profit net of $1.48 billion (+10,930.9%).

In the first half of 2021, the ZIM fleet transported containerized cargoes amounting to 1.74 million teu (+36%), of which 712 thousand teu transported by transpacific services (+47%), 445 thousand teu from intra-Asian services (+75%), 312 thousand teu from transatlantic services (+5%), 173 thousand teu from Asia-Europe services (+5%) and 97 thousand from those with Latin America (+21%).

In the first half of this year, the average value of the value of the value of the value of the result equal to 2,145 dollars/teu (+98.4%).

Even today it seems imprudent to call this unrepeatable series of record results achieved in recent months by the company, also in view of the forecasts for the next months formulated by the Chairman and Ceo of ZIM, Eli Glickman, commenting on the performance of the second quarter: «the our expectations for the rest of 2021 and for 2022 - has warned - they are very positive».











