August 18, 2021
- ZIM again marks record financial and operating results
and predicts a continuation of the boom
- In the period April-June the company's fleet has
transported 912 thousand containers (+44%)
- If in commenting on the financial results recorded by the
World's leading containerized shipping companies in the
the first quarter of this year, including those of the Israeli ZIM,
we had used all the known synonyms useful to describe
economic performance at an all-time high, as exceptional, without
previous and extraordinary, we have looked at each other well, however,
from using synonyms such as unrepeatable or unique. Because
the striking results of the first three months of 2021 were
outclassed, and by a lot, by those presented by the primaries
containerized shipping companies in the second quarter of
this year. ZIM is no exception.
- The Israeli company, in fact, has closed the period
April-June 2021 with record revenues of 2.38 billion
dollars, with a respectable rise of +199.6% on the same
last year's quarter. Operating costs amounted to
$988.9 million (+58.5%). Much more relevant is the
growth in EBITDA, which was equal to the record value of
1.33 billion dollars (+832.2%), as well as that
of operating profit, which stood at the historical peak of
1.16 billion dollars (+1,580.6%). If in the second quarter of the
In 2020, net economic profit was 25.3 million
dollars, the value of the same balance sheet item marked in the
second quarter of 2021 an increase of +3,408.8% being
resulted in 888.2 million dollars, value also in this case
never previously reached by the Israeli company.
- A new historical peak was also recorded by the
volume of containerized cargoes carried by ZIM ships
in the second quarter of this year, which was equal to
912 thousand teu, with a progression of +44% on the corresponding
period of 2020. On transpacific routes alone, the fleet of the
company transported 384 thousand teu (+47%), on those
intra-Asian 237 thousand teu (+93%), on transatlantic routes
159 thousand teu (+13%), on the Asia-Europe routes 89 thousand teu (+13%) and
on the maritime lines with Latin America 52 thousand teu (+41%).
- Whether this increase in operational activity contributed
the huge growth in turnover, the more decisive it is
however, the increase in the value of transport tariffs
practiced by the company. In the period April-June of 2021,
in fact, the average value of the nolies has also reached a new record
ZIM seafarers which amounted to $2,341/teu,
+118.6% more than in the second quarter of last year
year.
- In the entire first half of this year, which also closed with
record financial and operational performance, the company's revenues
totalled 4.13 billion dollars, up +155.0%
on the first six months of 2021. Operating costs were equal to
1.87 billion (+41.4%). EBITDA was 2.15 billion
(+795.1%), operating profit of 1.84 billion (+1,863.4%) and profit
net of $1.48 billion (+10,930.9%).
- In the first half of 2021, the ZIM fleet
transported containerized cargoes amounting to 1.74 million teu
(+36%), of which 712 thousand teu transported by transpacific services
(+47%), 445 thousand teu from intra-Asian services (+75%), 312 thousand teu
from transatlantic services (+5%), 173 thousand teu from Asia-Europe services
(+5%) and 97 thousand from those with Latin America (+21%).
- In the first half of this year, the average value of the value of the value of the value of the
result equal to 2,145 dollars/teu (+98.4%).
- Even today it seems imprudent to call this unrepeatable
series of record results achieved in recent months by the
company, also in view of the forecasts for the next
months formulated by the Chairman and Ceo of ZIM,
Eli Glickman, commenting on the performance of the second quarter: «the
our expectations for the rest of 2021 and for 2022 - has
warned - they are very positive».
