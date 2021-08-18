|
August 18, 2021
- The results of the global transport operator are recovering
ro-ro Wallenius Wilhelmsen
- In the period April-June the volumes of rolling stock transported
from the fleet increased by +78.5%
- In the second quarter of this year the ships of the Wallenius
Wilhelmsen, one of the leading shipping and logistics companies
world in the segment of the transport of rolling stock, have transported
ro-ro cargo volumes of more than 16.1 million cubic metres,
with a consistent recovery of +78.5% compared to the second quarter
of 2020 when activity had been severely limited
from the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic.
- In the period April-June of this year, revenues amounted to
to 978 million dollars (+61%), with a contribution of 757 million
from maritime transport activities (+65%). EBITDA is
was 170 million (+305%) and EBIT at 65 million dollars
compared to a negative operating result of -45 million
in the second quarter of 2020. The company closed the second
quarter of 2021 with net income of $17 million
compared to a net loss of -69 million in the corresponding
last year period.
