



August 18, 2021

In the period April-June the volumes of rolling stock transported from the fleet increased by +78.5%

In the second quarter of this year the ships of the Wallenius Wilhelmsen, one of the leading shipping and logistics companies world in the segment of the transport of rolling stock, have transported ro-ro cargo volumes of more than 16.1 million cubic metres, with a consistent recovery of +78.5% compared to the second quarter of 2020 when activity had been severely limited from the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

In the period April-June of this year, revenues amounted to to 978 million dollars (+61%), with a contribution of 757 million from maritime transport activities (+65%). EBITDA is was 170 million (+305%) and EBIT at 65 million dollars compared to a negative operating result of -45 million in the second quarter of 2020. The company closed the second quarter of 2021 with net income of $17 million compared to a net loss of -69 million in the corresponding last year period.







