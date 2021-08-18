



August 18, 2021

Original news In July the traffic of goods in the port of Barcelona is grew by +15.3%

In the first seven months of this year the increase was by +16.3%

Last month the traffic of goods in the port of Barcelona is grew by +15.3% as 5.7 million were handled tonnes compared to 4.9 million in July 2020. The goods in containers amounted to almost 3.1 million tons (+22.3%) and other miscellaneous goods at 1.0 million tonnes (+10.0%). In solid bulk also increased with 462 thousand tons (+77.2%), while liquid bulk decreased by -8.3% to 1.1 million Tons.

In the first seven months of 2021, the Catalan port of call has handled a total of 37.8 million tonnes of goods, with a increase of +16.3% on the same period last year, of which 22.0 million tons of containerized cargo (+29.7%).







