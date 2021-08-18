|
August 18, 2021
- In July the traffic of goods in the port of Barcelona is
grew by +15.3%
- In the first seven months of this year the increase was
by +16.3%
- Last month the traffic of goods in the port of Barcelona is
grew by +15.3% as 5.7 million were handled
tonnes compared to 4.9 million in July 2020. The goods in
containers amounted to almost 3.1 million tons (+22.3%)
and other miscellaneous goods at 1.0 million tonnes (+10.0%). In
solid bulk also increased with 462 thousand tons (+77.2%),
while liquid bulk decreased by -8.3% to 1.1 million
Tons.
- In the first seven months of 2021, the Catalan port of call has
handled a total of 37.8 million tonnes of goods, with a
increase of +16.3% on the same period last year, of which
22.0 million tons of containerized cargo (+29.7%).
