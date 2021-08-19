|
|
|
|
August 19, 2021
|
|
- Another record quarter for Regional Container Lines
-
- In the period April-June, the average value of the noles marked
an increase of +76%
-
- Another record quarter for the shipping company
containerized Regional Container Lines (RCL) that closed the
period April-June of this year with financial performances never
previously reached even if the volumes of loads transported
the fleet was much lower than the record of the
2008.
-
- In the second quarter of 2021, the company's revenues are
amounted to the record total of 7.89 billion baht (237 million baht
dollars), with a rise of +100.9% on the same period of the
last year. Operating profit was equal to record value
of 3.20 billion baht (+1,068.0%) and net profit at value
record of 3.19 billion baht (+1,381.6%).
-
- In the second quarter of this year the container fleet
of RCL, which is used in Asia and the Middle East, has
transported 535 thousand teu (+15%). The company has announced that in the
period the average value of the sea cargo recorded an increase
by +76%.
|
|