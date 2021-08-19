



August 19, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Another record quarter for Regional Container Lines

In the period April-June, the average value of the noles marked an increase of +76%

Another record quarter for the shipping company containerized Regional Container Lines (RCL) that closed the period April-June of this year with financial performances never previously reached even if the volumes of loads transported the fleet was much lower than the record of the 2008.

In the second quarter of 2021, the company's revenues are amounted to the record total of 7.89 billion baht (237 million baht dollars), with a rise of +100.9% on the same period of the last year. Operating profit was equal to record value of 3.20 billion baht (+1,068.0%) and net profit at value record of 3.19 billion baht (+1,381.6%).

In the second quarter of this year the container fleet of RCL, which is used in Asia and the Middle East, has transported 535 thousand teu (+15%). The company has announced that in the period the average value of the sea cargo recorded an increase by +76%.











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec