August 19, 2021
- DP World records record half-year revenues
- The first six months of 2021 were filed with a profit
net at $575.7 million (+73.9%)
- In the first half of this year, when the terminals
the group's dockers have handled record container traffic
of the 28
July 2021), DP World also recorded a new record of the
value of half-year revenues that totaled 4.94 billion
dollars, with an increase of +21.3% on the first half of the
2020. A record value was also reached by margin
gross operating which was $1.81 billion
(+18,2%). Operating profit amounted to 1.06 billion
dollars (+18.2%) and net income at $575.7 million
(+73,9%).
