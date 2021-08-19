



August 19, 2021

The first six months of 2021 were filed with a profit net at $575.7 million (+73.9%)

In the first half of this year, when the terminals the group's dockers have handled record container traffic ( of the 28 July 2021), DP World also recorded a new record of the value of half-year revenues that totaled 4.94 billion dollars, with an increase of +21.3% on the first half of the 2020. A record value was also reached by margin gross operating which was $1.81 billion (+18,2%). Operating profit amounted to 1.06 billion dollars (+18.2%) and net income at $575.7 million (+73,9%).









