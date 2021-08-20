ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
Slight increase in container traffic in the port of Valencia in July

In the first seven months of this year, 3.3 were handled million teu (+10.0%)

Last month the port of Valencia handled a traffic of containers equal to 457 thousand teu, with a slight increase of +0.7% on July 2020, and the entire goods traffic handled by the Port system operated by the Port Authority of Valencia is amounted to more than 6.8 million tonnes (+0.3%).

In the first seven months of 2021, total traffic is status of more than 49.5 million tons of goods, with a increase of +11.1% on the corresponding period of last year and the containerized traffic alone was equal to almost 3.3 million teu (+10.0%).





