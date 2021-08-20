



August 20, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Slight increase in container traffic in the port of Valencia in July

In the first seven months of this year, 3.3 were handled million teu (+10.0%)

Last month the port of Valencia handled a traffic of containers equal to 457 thousand teu, with a slight increase of +0.7% on July 2020, and the entire goods traffic handled by the Port system operated by the Port Authority of Valencia is amounted to more than 6.8 million tonnes (+0.3%).

In the first seven months of 2021, total traffic is status of more than 49.5 million tons of goods, with a increase of +11.1% on the corresponding period of last year and the containerized traffic alone was equal to almost 3.3 million teu (+10.0%).









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec