August 20, 2021
- Slight increase in container traffic in the port of Valencia
in July
- In the first seven months of this year, 3.3 were handled
million teu (+10.0%)
- Last month the port of Valencia handled a traffic
of containers equal to 457 thousand teu, with a slight increase of +0.7%
on July 2020, and the entire goods traffic handled by the
Port system operated by the Port Authority of Valencia is
amounted to more than 6.8 million tonnes (+0.3%).
- In the first seven months of 2021, total traffic is
status of more than 49.5 million tons of goods, with a
increase of +11.1% on the corresponding period of last year
and the containerized traffic alone was equal to almost 3.3
million teu (+10.0%).