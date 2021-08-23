



August 23, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news After 15 consecutive months of growth, traffic in July of goods in Chinese seaports fell by -4.2%

The only traffic of international cargoes is amounted to 347.3 million tons (-4.3%)

After 15 consecutive months of growth, traffic in July 2021 of goods handled only by Chinese seaports has recorded a decrease as it amounted to 818.3 million tons, with a decrease of -4.2% on July last year. The overall traffic figure handled last month from Chinese port ports marked a slight increase in the +1.0%, 1.27 billion tonnes having been handled, growth that was generated by the +12.2% increase in the traffic handled by inland ports which was equal to 449.4 million tons.

In respect of international goods traffic only handled in July 2021 by Chinese ports, it too is result down after 15 consecutive months of increase that were followed the -0.6% decline in March 2020. Last month the total international traffic was 387.0 million tonnes (-4.7%), of which 347.3 million tonnes handled by seaports (-4.3%) and 39.7 million tonnes from inland ports.

Among the main Chinese ports by volume of cargo international handled, in July 2021 the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan handled 43.0 million tonnes, with a -12.2% contraction caused by the stoppage for several days of the activities at the Meishan terminal of the port port due - had specified the Chinese authorities - to the ascertainment of a single contagion from Covid-19. Last month, however, traffic of international goods increased by +3.7% in the port of Qingdao which handled 40.1 million The commission's commission was able to take the lead in the Shanghai (32.5 million tons, -6.8%), Rizhao (27.5 million of tons, -2.0%), Tianjin (24.6 million tons, -8.2%) and Tangshan (20.0 million tonnes (-29.2%).

As for container traffic alone, the last month Chinese ports handled a total of 23.7 million teu (-0.5%), of which 21.0 million TEU handled from seaports (-1.2%) and 2.7 million teu from inland ports (+5,4%). The most significant volumes of containerized traffic were handled by the ports of Shanghai (3.7 million teu, -5.1%), Ningbo-Zhoushan (2.6 million teu, -3.7%), Shenzhen (2.4 million teu, -0.8%), Qingdao (2.1 million teu, +11.2%), Guangzhou (2.0 million teu, -3.3%) and Tianjin (1.8 million teu, +8,2%).

In the first seven months of this year the ports Chinese have handled globally 8.91 billion tons of goods, with an increase of +11.3% on the corresponding period of 2020, of which 5.78 billion tons handled by ports maritime (+8.0%) and 3.13 billion from inland ports (+17.9%).

International traffic only eventful in the period January-July of 2021 was equal to 2.74 billion tons (+7.0%), of which 2.44 billion tonnes handled by seaports (+6.4%) and 300.7 million of tons from inland ports (+11.5%).

The largest volume of traffic international was handled by the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 331.6 million tons (+8.1%), followed by Qingdao ports with 275.5 million tons (+6.4%), Shanghai with 237.1 million tons (+9.2%), Rizhao with 198.2 million tons (+6.1%), Tianjin with 173.4 million tons (+5.8%), Tangshan with 148.8 million tons (-12.7%) and Shenzhen with 118.8 million tonnes (+19.9%).

In the first seven months of this year the only container traffic amounted to 161.9 million teu (+12.4%), of which 143.0 million teu handled by ports maritime (+11.5%) and 18.9 million teu from inland ports (+19.7%). Among the main ports by volume of containerized traffic, Shanghai handled 26.6 million teu (+11.2%), Ningbo-Zhoushan 18.7 million teu (+17.0%), Shenzhen 16.1 million of teu (+19.8%), Guangzhou 13.8 million teu (+7.4%), Qingdao 13.7 million teu (+12.5%), Tianjin 12.1 million teu (+18.1%) and Xiamen 7.0 million teu (+10.5%).











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec