August 23, 2021
- After 15 consecutive months of growth, traffic in July
of goods in Chinese seaports fell by -4.2%
- The only traffic of international cargoes is
amounted to 347.3 million tons (-4.3%)
- After 15 consecutive months of growth, traffic in July 2021
of goods handled only by Chinese seaports has
recorded a decrease as it amounted to 818.3 million
tons, with a decrease of -4.2% on July last
year. The overall traffic figure handled last month
from Chinese port ports marked a slight increase in the
+1.0%, 1.27 billion tonnes having been handled,
growth that was generated by the +12.2% increase in the
traffic handled by inland ports which was equal to
449.4 million tons.
- In respect of international goods traffic only
handled in July 2021 by Chinese ports, it too is
result down after 15 consecutive months of increase that were
followed the -0.6% decline in March 2020. Last
month the total international traffic was 387.0
million tonnes (-4.7%), of which 347.3 million tonnes
handled by seaports (-4.3%) and 39.7 million tonnes
from inland ports.
- Among the main Chinese ports by volume of cargo
international handled, in July 2021 the port of
Ningbo-Zhoushan handled 43.0 million tonnes, with a
-12.2% contraction caused by the stoppage for several days of the
activities at the Meishan terminal of the port port due -
had specified the Chinese authorities - to the ascertainment of
a single contagion from Covid-19. Last month, however, traffic
of international goods increased by +3.7% in the port of
Qingdao which handled 40.1 million
The commission's commission was able to take the lead in the
Shanghai (32.5 million tons, -6.8%), Rizhao (27.5 million
of tons, -2.0%), Tianjin (24.6 million tons, -8.2%) and
Tangshan (20.0 million tonnes (-29.2%).
- As for container traffic alone, the
last month Chinese ports handled a total of
23.7 million teu (-0.5%), of which 21.0 million TEU handled
from seaports (-1.2%) and 2.7 million teu from inland ports
(+5,4%). The most significant volumes of containerized traffic
were handled by the ports of Shanghai (3.7 million teu,
-5.1%), Ningbo-Zhoushan (2.6 million teu, -3.7%), Shenzhen (2.4
million teu, -0.8%), Qingdao (2.1 million teu, +11.2%),
Guangzhou (2.0 million teu, -3.3%) and Tianjin (1.8 million teu,
+8,2%).
- In the first seven months of this year the ports
Chinese have handled globally 8.91 billion tons of
goods, with an increase of +11.3% on the corresponding period
of 2020, of which 5.78 billion tons handled by ports
maritime (+8.0%) and 3.13 billion from inland ports (+17.9%).
- International traffic only
eventful in the period January-July of 2021 was equal
to 2.74 billion tons (+7.0%), of which 2.44 billion
tonnes handled by seaports (+6.4%) and 300.7 million
of tons from inland ports (+11.5%).
- The largest volume of traffic
international was handled by the port of
Ningbo-Zhoushan with 331.6 million tons (+8.1%), followed by
Qingdao ports with 275.5 million tons (+6.4%), Shanghai
with 237.1 million tons (+9.2%), Rizhao with 198.2 million
tons (+6.1%), Tianjin with 173.4 million tons (+5.8%),
Tangshan with 148.8 million tons (-12.7%) and Shenzhen with
118.8 million tonnes (+19.9%).
- In the first seven months of this year the only
container traffic amounted to 161.9 million teu
(+12.4%), of which 143.0 million teu handled by ports
maritime (+11.5%) and 18.9 million teu from inland ports (+19.7%).
Among the main ports by volume of containerized traffic,
Shanghai handled 26.6 million teu (+11.2%),
Ningbo-Zhoushan 18.7 million teu (+17.0%), Shenzhen 16.1 million
of teu (+19.8%), Guangzhou 13.8 million teu (+7.4%), Qingdao 13.7
million teu (+12.5%), Tianjin 12.1 million teu (+18.1%) and
Xiamen 7.0 million teu (+10.5%).
