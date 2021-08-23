



August 23, 2021

Original news Last month container traffic in the port of Algeciras decreased by -2.7%

In the first seven months of 2021 they were almost eventful 2.8 million teu (-7.0%)

Also in July 2021, for the seventh consecutive month, the Container traffic in the port of Algeciras marked a decline having been equal to 423 thousand teu, -2.7% less than 433 thousand teu handled in July 2020. More accentuated is the decrease in containerized traffic measured by weight was found 5.17 million tonnes have been handled, with a decrease of -9.9%.

Overall, last month the Spanish port of call handled 9.3 million tonnes of goods, an increase of +7.7% which was generated by the increases of +29.8% and +38.7% of liquid bulk and dry bulk, respectively stood at 2.6 million tons and 65 thousand tons.

In the first seven months of 2021, the Iberian port handled a total of 61.1 million tons of loads, with a reduction of -2.0% on the same period last year, of which 34.6 million tons of containerized goods (-8.5%) totaled with a container handling of almost 2.8 million teu (-7,0%).







