August 23, 2021
- Last month container traffic in the port of
Algeciras decreased by -2.7%
- In the first seven months of 2021 they were almost eventful
2.8 million teu (-7.0%)
- Also in July 2021, for the seventh consecutive month, the
Container traffic in the port of Algeciras marked a decline
having been equal to 423 thousand teu, -2.7% less than
433 thousand teu handled in July 2020. More accentuated is
the decrease in containerized traffic measured by weight was found
5.17 million tonnes have been handled, with a
decrease of -9.9%.
- Overall, last month the Spanish port of call
handled 9.3 million tonnes of goods, an increase
of +7.7% which was generated by the increases of +29.8% and
+38.7% of liquid bulk and dry bulk, respectively
stood at 2.6 million tons and 65 thousand tons.
- In the first seven months of 2021, the Iberian port handled a
total of 61.1 million tons of loads, with a reduction
of -2.0% on the same period last year, of which 34.6
million tons of containerized goods (-8.5%) totaled
with a container handling of almost 2.8 million teu
(-7,0%).
