



August 26, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news COSCO Shipping Ports reports record quarterly revenues

The April-June period was closed with a profit net of 118,7 million dollars (+55.5%)

In the second quarter of this year, the period in which the port terminals of the group have enlivened a traffic of the container equal to 26,4 million teu which resulted in growth of +6.3% on the same period of 2020 ( 19 July 2021), COSCO Shipping Ports posted record revenues pairs to 299.5 million dollars, with an increase of +29.0% on the april-june period last year. Operating costs are rose by +19.4% to 213.2 million dollars. Operating profit and net profit increased by +79.4% and +55.5% to 69.9 million and 118.7 million dollars.

In the first half of 2021, revenues totaled the value record of 564.9 million dollars, +24.8% more on the first half of last year. Operating costs are amounted to 416.6 million dollars (+17.8%). Operating profit is state of 104,7 million dollars (- 15.4%) and the net profit of 197.5 million dollars (+15.1%). In the first six months of this year the containerized traffic handled by the terminals of the group is state pairs to 51.0 million teu (+7.9%).









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail