August 26, 2021
- COSCO Shipping Ports reports record quarterly revenues
- The April-June period was closed with a profit
net of 118,7 million dollars (+55.5%)
- In the second quarter of this year, the period in which the
port terminals of the group have enlivened a traffic of the
container equal to 26,4 million teu which resulted in
growth of +6.3% on the same period of 2020
July 2021), COSCO Shipping Ports posted record revenues
pairs to 299.5 million dollars, with an increase of +29.0% on the
april-june period last year. Operating costs are
rose by +19.4% to 213.2 million dollars. Operating profit and
net profit increased by +79.4% and
+55.5% to 69.9 million and 118.7 million dollars.
- In the first half of 2021, revenues totaled the value
record of 564.9 million dollars, +24.8% more on the
first half of last year. Operating costs are
amounted to 416.6 million dollars (+17.8%). Operating profit is
state of 104,7 million dollars (- 15.4%) and the net profit of 197.5
million dollars (+15.1%). In the first six months of this year the
containerized traffic handled by the terminals of the group is
state pairs to 51.0 million teu (+7.9%).
