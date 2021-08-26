



August 26, 2021

The goal is a more extensive application of the Code

The Cargo Integrity Group (CIG), which includes the Container Owners Association (COA), Global Shippers Forum, ICHCA International, TT Club and World Shipping Council (WSC), has made the CTU Code available in all six official languages of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish, as well as translations of the quick start guide and the Code checklist in all other official languages of the United Nations that are made available at this link.

The goal is to improve the safety of the intermodal supply chain through greater awareness and a increased use of the CTU Code (IMO/ILO/UNECE Code of Practice for Packing of Cargo Transport Units), a document that examines any aspect related to the safety of the transport of cargoes, mainly in the intermodal field.

"It is necessary - said Peregrine Storrs-Fox, Director of Risk Management at the company TT Club insurer - have higher standards relating to the integrity of the load if we intend to resolve the security deficiencies in the supply chain, as demonstrated in a way very evident from the too frequent occurrence of fires on the carriers. That means - he explained Storrs-Fox - that those who in the warehouses and plants of production packs and secures goods in containers, so such as shippers and freight forwarders preparing documents and declarations describing the goods in detail, must take responsibility for ensuring compliance with the safety guidelines. The CTU Code deals with these roles and of these practices and one of the primary objectives of the IGC is to promote its universal use. The Quick Start Guide summarizes the Code and our multilingual versions will help spread it."

"If a product - noted the CEO by ICHCA International, Richard Steele - is packed so wrong, it is usually because the packers are not have been properly trained or informed about potential risks. Not are always the most obvious hazardous chemicals to be the goods responsible for the ignition of fires, the collapse of stacks and tipping of vehicles. Poorly fixed steel coils, barrels of any liquid or coal packed in a secure way inappropriate can cause serious or even fatal accidents as well as significant damage to cargo and property. Understanding the causes of accidents can be certainly improved by a more extensive application of the CTU Code'.







