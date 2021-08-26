|
August 26, 2021
- Cargo Integrity Group makes versions available
multilingual Quick Start Guide and Code Checklist
- The goal is a more extensive application of the
- The Cargo Integrity Group (CIG), which includes the
Container Owners Association (COA), Global Shippers
Forum, ICHCA International, TT Club and World Shipping Council (WSC),
has made the CTU Code available in all six official languages
of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Arabic, Chinese,
English, French, Russian and Spanish, as well as translations
of the quick start guide and the Code checklist in all
other official languages of the United Nations that are made available
at this link.
- The goal is to improve the safety of the
intermodal supply chain through greater awareness and a
increased use of the CTU Code (IMO/ILO/UNECE Code of Practice for
Packing of Cargo Transport Units), a document that examines
any aspect related to the safety of the transport of cargoes,
mainly in the intermodal field.
- "It is necessary - said Peregrine
Storrs-Fox, Director of Risk Management at the company
TT Club insurer - have higher standards
relating to the integrity of the load if we intend to resolve the
security deficiencies in the supply chain, as demonstrated in a way
very evident from the too frequent occurrence of fires on the
carriers. That means - he explained
Storrs-Fox - that those who in the warehouses and plants of
production packs and secures goods in containers, so
such as shippers and freight forwarders preparing documents and
declarations describing the goods in detail, must
take responsibility for ensuring compliance with the
safety guidelines. The CTU Code deals with these roles and
of these practices and one of the primary objectives of the IGC is to
promote its universal use. The Quick Start Guide summarizes the Code and
our multilingual versions will help spread it."
- "If a product - noted the CEO
by ICHCA International, Richard Steele - is packed so
wrong, it is usually because the packers are not
have been properly trained or informed about potential risks. Not
are always the most obvious hazardous chemicals to
be the goods responsible for the ignition of fires, the collapse of
stacks and tipping of vehicles. Poorly fixed steel coils,
barrels of any liquid or coal packed in a secure way
inappropriate can cause serious or even fatal accidents
as well as significant damage to cargo and property.
Understanding the causes of accidents can be
certainly improved by a more extensive application of the
CTU Code'.
