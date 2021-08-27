|
August 27, 2021
- Shipowners are ordering large quantities of
new containerized hold capacity, which however will be
placed on the market not earlier than two years
-
- Sand (BIMCO): our estimate indicates that in 2024 the record
of deliveries of 2015 will not be exceeded
-
- This year, in less than eight months, shipowners have issued
orders for the construction of portacontainer that, in terms of
capacity, already exceed the annual record of orders
for new carriers. This is highlighted by a report
of the BIMCO shipowning organization that attributes this
escalation of orders to the current boom in maritime transport
containerized, market that is characterized by freight
record seafarers and record quantities of goods transported
who have generated record profits for shipowners who are in
having to cope with a lack of ship sufficient to
meet the demand for transport.
-
- The report explains that currently the order book
World's new portacontainer consists of 619 ships, of
of which 381 were ordered during this year for a capacity
of 3.44 million teu, capacity that has never been
ordered in such a short period of time. The analysis of the
BIMCO points out that this hold volume does not represent however
a record relative to the overall orderbook in terms of the
at the end of July 2008, ships were ordered for a
total capacity of 6.8 million teu compared to the total of
5.3 million teu today.
-
- "Today - said Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst
of BIMCO - the order book of portacontainer includes
maritime transport capacity of 5.3 million teu
it is expected to be added to the fleet from 2023.
At the beginning of 2021 - Recalled Sand - the orderbook stood at
only 2.5 million teu. Since then a
record quantity of 3.3 million teu, which indicates that the
shipowners are investing big in new capacity."
-
- The report also specifies that the type of ships
the most demanded of shipyards is the capacity
of 16,000 teu, with only five shipowners who in February, March,
April and June of this year ordered as many as 60. 'The
size - Sand noted - still count, but - he added -
they are no longer the only thing that matters. Your ships - has
observed the BIMCO analyst - they must be ready to adapt
to emerging routes and many of the new ships ordered will be
equipped with scrubbers». In this regard, the report states that
the new orders favor the most versatile ships, of the
capacity of 13,000-16,000 teu, compared to Ultra Large
Container Ships, type of ship - the latter - that in the
first seven and a half months of 2021 recorded orders for only 22
units (14 carriers were ordered in February from
24,000-24,100 teu and in June eight ships of 23,500-24,000 teu).
-
- BIMCO's analysis also finds that since the beginning of this year
maritime transport capacity has been ordered
containerized delivery in the years 2023 and 2024 equal to 1.5
million teu and that currently the entire order book of ships
whose delivery is scheduled for 2024 is for a
capacity equal to 2.15 million teu. Remembering that the year
record in when to maritime transport capacity
contanerized delivered by the shipyards was the
2015, when new ships for a capacity entered service
of 1.66 million teu, and noting that the delivery of ships does not
it never takes place within the time limits set in the orders, Sand has
specified that bimco always takes into account a certain delay
in the deliveries of ships and - he explained - "currently the
our estimate indicates that the 2015 delivery record will not come
outdated'.
-
- "In addition to orders for carriers - he concluded
Sand - we've also seen some scheduled companies secure
short- and long-term air transport capacity. I
that this is an interesting development as it indicates that the
Liner companies are serving shippers to a greater extent
compared to before, moving in the future larger quantities of
goods with different modes of transport'.
