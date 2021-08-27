



August 27, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Shipowners are ordering large quantities of new containerized hold capacity, which however will be placed on the market not earlier than two years

Sand (BIMCO): our estimate indicates that in 2024 the record of deliveries of 2015 will not be exceeded

This year, in less than eight months, shipowners have issued orders for the construction of portacontainer that, in terms of capacity, already exceed the annual record of orders for new carriers. This is highlighted by a report of the BIMCO shipowning organization that attributes this escalation of orders to the current boom in maritime transport containerized, market that is characterized by freight record seafarers and record quantities of goods transported who have generated record profits for shipowners who are in having to cope with a lack of ship sufficient to meet the demand for transport.

The report explains that currently the order book World's new portacontainer consists of 619 ships, of of which 381 were ordered during this year for a capacity of 3.44 million teu, capacity that has never been ordered in such a short period of time. The analysis of the BIMCO points out that this hold volume does not represent however a record relative to the overall orderbook in terms of the at the end of July 2008, ships were ordered for a total capacity of 6.8 million teu compared to the total of 5.3 million teu today.

"Today - said Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst of BIMCO - the order book of portacontainer includes maritime transport capacity of 5.3 million teu it is expected to be added to the fleet from 2023. At the beginning of 2021 - Recalled Sand - the orderbook stood at only 2.5 million teu. Since then a record quantity of 3.3 million teu, which indicates that the shipowners are investing big in new capacity."

The report also specifies that the type of ships the most demanded of shipyards is the capacity of 16,000 teu, with only five shipowners who in February, March, April and June of this year ordered as many as 60. 'The size - Sand noted - still count, but - he added - they are no longer the only thing that matters. Your ships - has observed the BIMCO analyst - they must be ready to adapt to emerging routes and many of the new ships ordered will be equipped with scrubbers». In this regard, the report states that the new orders favor the most versatile ships, of the capacity of 13,000-16,000 teu, compared to Ultra Large Container Ships, type of ship - the latter - that in the first seven and a half months of 2021 recorded orders for only 22 units (14 carriers were ordered in February from 24,000-24,100 teu and in June eight ships of 23,500-24,000 teu).

BIMCO's analysis also finds that since the beginning of this year maritime transport capacity has been ordered containerized delivery in the years 2023 and 2024 equal to 1.5 million teu and that currently the entire order book of ships whose delivery is scheduled for 2024 is for a capacity equal to 2.15 million teu. Remembering that the year record in when to maritime transport capacity contanerized delivered by the shipyards was the 2015, when new ships for a capacity entered service of 1.66 million teu, and noting that the delivery of ships does not it never takes place within the time limits set in the orders, Sand has specified that bimco always takes into account a certain delay in the deliveries of ships and - he explained - "currently the our estimate indicates that the 2015 delivery record will not come outdated'.

"In addition to orders for carriers - he concluded Sand - we've also seen some scheduled companies secure short- and long-term air transport capacity. I that this is an interesting development as it indicates that the Liner companies are serving shippers to a greater extent compared to before, moving in the future larger quantities of goods with different modes of transport'.











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec