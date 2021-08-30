



August 30, 2021

Original news Another record quarter for the shipping company containerized CMA CGM

In the period April-June, net profit recorded a increase of +2,401.8%

In the second quarter of this year the economic performance of the French CGM shipowning group have exceeded those records recorded in the previous quarter and marked a sensational increase compared to the results of the second quarter of 2020. In the April-June 2021 the group's revenues amounted to 12,41 billion dollars, with a growth of +77.2% on the corresponding period last year, of which 9.99 billion generated by maritime transport activities containerized (+89.4%) and 2.43 billion from other activities logistics operated by the group (+40.3%). Sensitive, although very sensitive less pronounced, the increase in operating costs that have been attested to 7.83 billion dollars (+35.1%), of which 2.06 billion in expenses for feeder and land transport (+44.6%), 2.01 billion in charges terminal and cargo handling (+37.4%), 1.15 billion in employee benefits (+19.2%), 1.03 billion fuel expenditure (+63.1%), 411.0 million tax expenditure port and transit (+19.5%), 376.0 million in expenses for the rental and purchase of slots (+28.5%) and 307.8 charges for containers and their repositioning (+11.1%).

EBITDA was $4.58 billion (+279.6%), operating profit at 3.80 billion dollars (+586.6) and net profit at 3.49 billion dollars (+2,401.8%). The contribution of containerized maritime transport activities only EBITDA was 4.32 billion (+329.6%) and EBIT was 4.32 billion 3.70 billion (+677.0%), while the contribution of other activities logistics EBITDA amounted to EUR 209.8 million (+34.7%) and EBIT at 74.4 million dollars (+101.1%).

In the period April-June of this year the volume of loads containerised goods transported by the group's fleet of ships French equalled the record set in the last quarter of 2020 having been pairs to 5,69 million teu, with an increase of +19,1% on the second quarter of last year.

In the entire first half of 2021, the period in which the fleet transported more than 11.1 million teu with an increase by +14.8% on the first half of last year, the revenues of the group are piled to 23,13 billion dollars (+63.0%), of which 18.57 billion generated by maritime transport activities of containers (+73.1%) and 4.58 billion from other activities logistics (+32.8%). Operating costs grew by +28.0% standing at $15.37 billion. EBITDA was equal to 7.76 billion dollars (+256.2%), the operating profit to 6.27 billion dollars (+580.8%) and net profit at 5.58 billion dollars (+2,.759.7%).











