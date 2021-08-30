|
August 30, 2021
- Another record quarter for the shipping company
containerized CMA CGM
- In the period April-June, net profit recorded a
increase of +2,401.8%
- In the second quarter of this year the economic performance
of the French CGM shipowning group have exceeded those records
recorded in the previous quarter and marked a sensational
increase compared to the results of the second quarter of 2020. In the
April-June 2021 the group's revenues amounted to
12,41 billion dollars, with a growth of +77.2% on the
corresponding period last year, of which 9.99 billion
generated by maritime transport activities
containerized (+89.4%) and 2.43 billion from other activities
logistics operated by the group (+40.3%). Sensitive, although very sensitive
less pronounced, the increase in operating costs that have been attested
to 7.83 billion dollars (+35.1%), of which 2.06 billion in expenses
for feeder and land transport (+44.6%), 2.01 billion in charges
terminal and cargo handling (+37.4%), 1.15
billion in employee benefits (+19.2%), 1.03 billion
fuel expenditure (+63.1%), 411.0 million tax expenditure
port and transit (+19.5%), 376.0 million in expenses for the
rental and purchase of slots (+28.5%) and 307.8 charges for
containers and their repositioning (+11.1%).
- EBITDA was $4.58 billion
(+279.6%), operating profit at 3.80 billion dollars (+586.6) and
net profit at 3.49 billion dollars (+2,401.8%). The contribution
of containerized maritime transport activities only
EBITDA was 4.32 billion (+329.6%) and EBIT was 4.32 billion
3.70 billion (+677.0%), while the contribution of other activities
logistics EBITDA amounted to EUR 209.8 million
(+34.7%) and EBIT at 74.4 million dollars (+101.1%).
- In the period April-June of this year the volume of loads
containerised goods transported by the group's fleet of ships French
equalled the record set in the last quarter of 2020
having been pairs to 5,69 million teu, with an increase of +19,1%
on the second quarter of last year.
- In the entire first half of 2021, the period in which the fleet
transported more than 11.1 million teu with an increase
by +14.8% on the first half of last year, the revenues of the
group are piled to 23,13 billion dollars (+63.0%), of which
18.57 billion generated by maritime transport activities
of containers (+73.1%) and 4.58 billion from other activities
logistics (+32.8%). Operating costs grew by +28.0%
standing at $15.37 billion. EBITDA was
equal to 7.76 billion dollars (+256.2%), the operating profit to 6.27
billion dollars (+580.8%) and net profit at 5.58 billion
dollars (+2,.759.7%).
