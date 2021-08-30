|
August 30, 2021
- In the second quarter of this year the traffic of goods
in the port of Hamburg increased by +8%
-
- Containers amounted to more than 2.1 million
teu (+10%)
-
- After the slight increase of +0.4% recorded in the first
quarter of this year, in the following quarter the traffic of the
goods handled by the port of Hamburg marked a more growth
consistent of about +8% having been equal to more than 31.4
million tons compared to 29.2 million in the period
April-June of 2020. The rise was generated by the
increase of +10% of the loads at the landing that are piled to
17.8 million tons and +4% of those at boarding climbed to
13.6 million tonnes.
-
- In the miscellaneous goods sector alone, traffic is
amounted globally to 21.8 million tons (+9%), of which
21,3 million tons of containerized goods (+8%) realized
with a container handling of more than 2.1
million teu (+10%), including 1.3 million in import/export (+7%) and
790 thousand teu in transhipment (+15%), while the total of containers
full has been of almost 1,9 million teu (+9%) and that of the
empty containers of 260 thousand teu (-10%). The other miscellaneous goods have
attested to 340 thousand tons (+31%).
-
- If liquid bulk traffic was stable
three million tonnes have been handled, a similar volume
to that of the second quarter of 2020, solid bulk has
recorded an increase of +5% having been pairs to 6.5 million
tonnes, including five million tonnes of cargo
handled with bucket (+22%) and 1.5 million tons of bulk
dusty (-29%).
-
- In the entire first half of this year the German port has
handled over 63.5 million tons of goods, with a
progression of +3.8% on the first half of 2020, of which 36.0
million tons of cargoes at disembarkation (+7%) and 27,5 million of
tons at boarding (0%). Overall, the various goods are
were 44,2 million tons (+4.0%), of which 43,6 million of
tons of containerized goods (+4%) totaled with a
container handling pairs to 4,3 million teu (+5.5%) and
590 thousand tons of conventional goods (+5%). Liquid bulk
amounted to 5.6 million tons (-3%) and solid tons to
13.7 million tons (+6%).
