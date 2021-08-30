



August 30, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the second quarter of this year the traffic of goods in the port of Hamburg increased by +8%

Containers amounted to more than 2.1 million teu (+10%)

After the slight increase of +0.4% recorded in the first quarter of this year, in the following quarter the traffic of the goods handled by the port of Hamburg marked a more growth consistent of about +8% having been equal to more than 31.4 million tons compared to 29.2 million in the period April-June of 2020. The rise was generated by the increase of +10% of the loads at the landing that are piled to 17.8 million tons and +4% of those at boarding climbed to 13.6 million tonnes.

In the miscellaneous goods sector alone, traffic is amounted globally to 21.8 million tons (+9%), of which 21,3 million tons of containerized goods (+8%) realized with a container handling of more than 2.1 million teu (+10%), including 1.3 million in import/export (+7%) and 790 thousand teu in transhipment (+15%), while the total of containers full has been of almost 1,9 million teu (+9%) and that of the empty containers of 260 thousand teu (-10%). The other miscellaneous goods have attested to 340 thousand tons (+31%).

If liquid bulk traffic was stable three million tonnes have been handled, a similar volume to that of the second quarter of 2020, solid bulk has recorded an increase of +5% having been pairs to 6.5 million tonnes, including five million tonnes of cargo handled with bucket (+22%) and 1.5 million tons of bulk dusty (-29%).

In the entire first half of this year the German port has handled over 63.5 million tons of goods, with a progression of +3.8% on the first half of 2020, of which 36.0 million tons of cargoes at disembarkation (+7%) and 27,5 million of tons at boarding (0%). Overall, the various goods are were 44,2 million tons (+4.0%), of which 43,6 million of tons of containerized goods (+4%) totaled with a container handling pairs to 4,3 million teu (+5.5%) and 590 thousand tons of conventional goods (+5%). Liquid bulk amounted to 5.6 million tons (-3%) and solid tons to 13.7 million tons (+6%).









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail