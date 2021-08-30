|
August 30, 2021
- CMPort's revenues grew in the first half
by +38.9%
- Net profit up +163.6%
- China Merchants Port Holdings Co. (CMPort) filed the
the first half of this year, a period in which
container enlivened by the Chinese group has grown of +21.3%
(
of 19
July 2021), with revenues of 5.66 billion Hong Kong dollars
Kong (727 million US dollars), with an increase of +38.9%
on the first half of 2020. Operating profit is
piled to 2,25 billion Hong Kong dollars (+36.9%) and the profit
net to 5.27 billion (+163.6%).