



August 30, 2021

Net profit up +163.6%

China Merchants Port Holdings Co. (CMPort) filed the the first half of this year, a period in which container enlivened by the Chinese group has grown of +21.3% ( of 19 July 2021), with revenues of 5.66 billion Hong Kong dollars Kong (727 million US dollars), with an increase of +38.9% on the first half of 2020. Operating profit is piled to 2,25 billion Hong Kong dollars (+36.9%) and the profit net to 5.27 billion (+163.6%).











