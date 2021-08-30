ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

01 September 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 05:50 GMT+2



August 30, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
CMPort's revenues grew in the first half by +38.9%

Net profit up +163.6%

China Merchants Port Holdings Co. (CMPort) filed the the first half of this year, a period in which container enlivened by the Chinese group has grown of +21.3% ( of 19 July 2021), with revenues of 5.66 billion Hong Kong dollars Kong (727 million US dollars), with an increase of +38.9% on the first half of 2020. Operating profit is piled to 2,25 billion Hong Kong dollars (+36.9%) and the profit net to 5.27 billion (+163.6%).




PSA Genova Pra


Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail