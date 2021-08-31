



August 31, 2021

31 ships expected

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Settentrionale has announced the planning of the airports cruises in Venice for the coming months specifying that the cruise industry will be restarted in compliance with the protection of waterways of cultural interest declared a monument national, in particular the St. Mark's Basin and the Canal of the Giudecca. In addition, the AdSP has announced that it has been launched also the technical comparison for the work that the president of the port authority, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio, as Special Commissioner for Major Ships, will have to realize for the moorings in view of the 2022 season and those Following.

The body has specified that for the current year the calendar of temporary landings planned for Venice- Porto Marghera provides the arrival at the Venice Passenger Terminal of about 18 ships, units which comply with the gross tonnage limit of less than 25,000 tons and the remaining criteria provided for by the decree law adopted last month by the government ( of 13 July 2021), while ten more will arrive at Terminal Venice RoPortMos of Fusina, one at the VECON terminal and two whose destination will be defined in the coming days. Ships with gross tonnage higher than the limits set by the decree will travel the canal Malamocco-Marghera.

"Thanks to the collaboration and commitment of all - he underlined Di Blasio - we managed to recover 50% of the programming of this year's cruises. We did it identifying temporary solutions, verifying their suitability with respect to the type of ships to be accommodated and the safety of the navigation and ground operations, compared to balancing between passenger and commercial /industrial traffic, always protecting environment and work. We started working immediately in integrated way to give a concrete and immediate response in a particularly difficult time for the cruise industry Venetian, in order to safeguard the destination Venice, the workers and the function of the port. That's only the first concrete step of a path that we are already building and that will see us engaged in the autumn to give a sustainable future for the cruise industry in Venice, having well in mind the value of the work of a vast community and hard hit in a very complex historical moment for the our port, where it is essential to work well, so organized and joining forces."







