August 31, 2021
- Di Blasio: we managed to recover 50% of the
programming of this year's cruises in Venice
- 31 ships expected
- The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Settentrionale has announced the planning of the airports
cruises in Venice for the coming months specifying that the
cruise industry will be restarted in compliance with the
protection of waterways of cultural interest declared a monument
national, in particular the St. Mark's Basin and the Canal of the
Giudecca. In addition, the AdSP has announced that it has been launched
also the technical comparison for the work that the president
of the port authority, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio, as
Special Commissioner for Major Ships, will have to
realize for the moorings in view of the 2022 season and those
Following.
- The body has specified that for the current year the calendar of
temporary landings planned for Venice- Porto Marghera provides
the arrival at the Venice Passenger Terminal of about 18 ships, units
which comply with the gross tonnage limit of less than 25,000
tons and the remaining criteria provided for by the decree law adopted
last month by the government
(
of 13
July 2021), while ten more will arrive at Terminal Venice
RoPortMos of Fusina, one at the VECON terminal and two whose destination
will be defined in the coming days. Ships with gross tonnage
higher than the limits set by the decree will travel the canal
Malamocco-Marghera.
- "Thanks to the collaboration and commitment of all - he
underlined Di Blasio - we managed to recover 50% of the
programming of this year's cruises. We did it
identifying temporary solutions, verifying their suitability
with respect to the type of ships to be accommodated and the safety of the
navigation and ground operations, compared to balancing
between passenger and commercial /industrial traffic, always protecting
environment and work. We started working immediately in
integrated way to give a concrete and immediate response in a
particularly difficult time for the cruise industry
Venetian, in order to safeguard the destination Venice, the
workers and the function of the port. That's
only the first concrete step of a path that we are already
building and that will see us engaged in the autumn to give a
sustainable future for the cruise industry in Venice, having
well in mind the value of the work of a vast community and
hard hit in a very complex historical moment for the
our port, where it is essential to work well, so
organized and joining forces."
