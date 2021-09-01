|
|
|
|
September 1, 2021
|
|
- RINA has acquired the Danish software house Logimatic
Solutions
-
- Salerno: its fleet management software enjoys
an excellent reputation on the market and is already installed
on over 1,400 ships
-
- The Italian Classification and Certification Society
RINA has acquired the entire share capital of the software house
Danish Logimatic Solutions. The northern European company, with almost 50
employees and a turnover of about six million euros, will be
fully integrated within the RINA group. The latter has
specified that with the acquisition will add the software
SERTICA to its portfolio of marine offers for the management of
fleets, while INEXTIA, FOTODOK and RENOMATIC will complete those for
the energy sector and industry.
-
- "The business of Logimatic Solutions - he explained
the CEO of RINA, Ugo Salerno - integra
perfectly that of RINA, not only because it increases
further our technical capacity in the field of
digital services, but also in geographical terms, because there
brings customers closer together in key areas such as northern Europe. The software
for fleet management, SERTICA, enjoys an excellent reputation
on the market and is already installed on over 1,400 ships in
the whole world».
-
- "When RINA presented us with the global strategy for the
provision and expansion of digital services - said Lars
Riisberg, CEO of Logimatic Solutions - I saw an opportunity
Only. I truly believe that our products and our
organization deserve the opportunity to grow with
a strong and multinational company. Let's treasure the strait
relationship with our customers and this will not change.
We will continue to support and grow the SERTICA team by collaborating
with RINA with the same professional, but informal approach. This
it's in our DNA."
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail