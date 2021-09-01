



September 1, 2021

Original news RINA has acquired the Danish software house Logimatic Solutions

Salerno: its fleet management software enjoys an excellent reputation on the market and is already installed on over 1,400 ships

The Italian Classification and Certification Society RINA has acquired the entire share capital of the software house Danish Logimatic Solutions. The northern European company, with almost 50 employees and a turnover of about six million euros, will be fully integrated within the RINA group. The latter has specified that with the acquisition will add the software SERTICA to its portfolio of marine offers for the management of fleets, while INEXTIA, FOTODOK and RENOMATIC will complete those for the energy sector and industry.

"The business of Logimatic Solutions - he explained the CEO of RINA, Ugo Salerno - integra perfectly that of RINA, not only because it increases further our technical capacity in the field of digital services, but also in geographical terms, because there brings customers closer together in key areas such as northern Europe. The software for fleet management, SERTICA, enjoys an excellent reputation on the market and is already installed on over 1,400 ships in the whole world».

"When RINA presented us with the global strategy for the provision and expansion of digital services - said Lars Riisberg, CEO of Logimatic Solutions - I saw an opportunity Only. I truly believe that our products and our organization deserve the opportunity to grow with a strong and multinational company. Let's treasure the strait relationship with our customers and this will not change. We will continue to support and grow the SERTICA team by collaborating with RINA with the same professional, but informal approach. This it's in our DNA."







