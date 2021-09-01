|
September 1, 2021
- In the second quarter, the cyclical increase in services
of transport and storage has been of +7.3%
- The trend change was +33.3%
- Istat has announced that in the second quarter of 2021 the index
seasonally adjusted service revenue grew by
+6.4% compared to the previous quarter, while the general index
crude recorded an increase, in trend terms, of +33.9%.
- In the second quarter of this year the economic increase
the turnover of transport services activities alone, and
storage has marked a growth of +7.3%, sector for the
which services turnover index marked a change
trend of +33.3%. In particular, the Italian Institute of
statistics specified that the turnover index of the services of
land transport and pipeline transport marked a
cyclical change of +11.1% and trend of +25.9%,
the turnover index of maritime and transport services
of water recorded a negative cyclical change in the
-1.6% and a positive trend change of +14.0%, the index of
turnover of air transport services has totaled changes
both positive and equal respectively to +13.1% and +114.0% as follows
such as the turnover index of storage activities and
transport support of +5.0% and +41.4% respectively,
while the cyclical change in the turnover index of
postal services and courier activities was
negative and equal to -1.5% while the trend was found
positive and equal to +27.6%.
