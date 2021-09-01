



September 1, 2021

Original news In the second quarter, the cyclical increase in services of transport and storage has been of +7.3%

The trend change was +33.3%

Istat has announced that in the second quarter of 2021 the index seasonally adjusted service revenue grew by +6.4% compared to the previous quarter, while the general index crude recorded an increase, in trend terms, of +33.9%.

In the second quarter of this year the economic increase the turnover of transport services activities alone, and storage has marked a growth of +7.3%, sector for the which services turnover index marked a change trend of +33.3%. In particular, the Italian Institute of statistics specified that the turnover index of the services of land transport and pipeline transport marked a cyclical change of +11.1% and trend of +25.9%, the turnover index of maritime and transport services of water recorded a negative cyclical change in the -1.6% and a positive trend change of +14.0%, the index of turnover of air transport services has totaled changes both positive and equal respectively to +13.1% and +114.0% as follows such as the turnover index of storage activities and transport support of +5.0% and +41.4% respectively, while the cyclical change in the turnover index of postal services and courier activities was negative and equal to -1.5% while the trend was found positive and equal to +27.6%.







