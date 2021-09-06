|
|
|
|
September 6, 2021
|
|
- Port of Trieste, reactivated the connection with the nodes
servola and aquilinia railway
-
- 7.5 million euros of investments
-
- The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Orientale announced the reactivation of the node connection
Servola and Aquilinia railway services serving the port of Trieste
to the lines to Venice and Tarvisio. "Seven and a half million
investment and two years - explained the president of the institution
port, Zeno D'Agostino - to complete one of the most important pieces
important of the railway development of the port. Thanks to the
collaboration with RFI, today we are able to be more and more
competitive, recovering key parts of the port facility
of Trieste. This is how our strategy of not
invest in great works, but to revitalize all that part of
infrastructures already present'.
-
- Abandoned in the nineties, the two airports are reconnected
through a railway link of about a kilometer, between the former
Bivio San Giacomo and the former Bivio Canteri. In practice - he specified
the AdSP - the trains of the different railway undertakings departing from and
for Servola they can enter directly on the belt line
of Trieste, without having to perform intermediate maneuvers in Campo
Marzio, who will be able to count on an increase in capacity
serving the terminals connected in the Punto Franco Nuovo (piers V,
VI, VII). In recent days Adriafer, at the request of RFI has already
successfully carried out test trains, to test the functionality
of the new track.
-
- The squares of Aquilinia and Servola, activated between the thirties
and Sixties of the last century to enable industrial development
of the Julian area, now take on a new functionality at the
service of the Julian port. In the areas of the former Aquila and the former
Ferriera di Servola, in fact the extension is planned
of the port area, which began already with the activation in the
March of this year of the new logistics platform.
-
- The port authority pointed out that in this way it is added
another piece to the overall reorganization of the Trieste station
Campo Marzio, which at the end of the planned interventions (investment
€112 million), which will also include the activation of the
750 meter goods module, will continue to be, with the
current growth estimates, the first Italian freight yard by number
of trains.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail