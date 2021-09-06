



September 6, 2021

Original news Port of Trieste, reactivated the connection with the nodes servola and aquilinia railway

7.5 million euros of investments

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Orientale announced the reactivation of the node connection Servola and Aquilinia railway services serving the port of Trieste to the lines to Venice and Tarvisio. "Seven and a half million investment and two years - explained the president of the institution port, Zeno D'Agostino - to complete one of the most important pieces important of the railway development of the port. Thanks to the collaboration with RFI, today we are able to be more and more competitive, recovering key parts of the port facility of Trieste. This is how our strategy of not invest in great works, but to revitalize all that part of infrastructures already present'.

Abandoned in the nineties, the two airports are reconnected through a railway link of about a kilometer, between the former Bivio San Giacomo and the former Bivio Canteri. In practice - he specified the AdSP - the trains of the different railway undertakings departing from and for Servola they can enter directly on the belt line of Trieste, without having to perform intermediate maneuvers in Campo Marzio, who will be able to count on an increase in capacity serving the terminals connected in the Punto Franco Nuovo (piers V, VI, VII). In recent days Adriafer, at the request of RFI has already successfully carried out test trains, to test the functionality of the new track.

The squares of Aquilinia and Servola, activated between the thirties and Sixties of the last century to enable industrial development of the Julian area, now take on a new functionality at the service of the Julian port. In the areas of the former Aquila and the former Ferriera di Servola, in fact the extension is planned of the port area, which began already with the activation in the March of this year of the new logistics platform.

The port authority pointed out that in this way it is added another piece to the overall reorganization of the Trieste station Campo Marzio, which at the end of the planned interventions (investment €112 million), which will also include the activation of the 750 meter goods module, will continue to be, with the current growth estimates, the first Italian freight yard by number of trains.







