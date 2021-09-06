|
|
|
|
September 6, 2021
|
|
- Vettosi appointed president of the Shipping working group
ECSA Finance
-
- Vice President is the Dutch Marjolein Van Noort
-
- The Governing Council of the European Shipowners' Association
ECSA has approved the appointment of Fabrizio Vettosi, director of the
Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma), president of the
European Community Shipping Finance Working Group
Shipowners' Associations. Marjolein Van Noort, senior policy advisor
of the Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners and coordinator of
ENMC - European Network of Maritime Clusters, was
appointed vice president of the group.
-
- "It is an honor - said Vettosi - to represent
Confitarma in this important body of the European association
of shipowners dealing with matters of major importance for the
our shipowning industry especially at this time of
transition. I will carry out my task with great commitment
to address issues that are extremely relevant to the future of our
sector. The three strategic objectives I shared with the deputy
the chairman and members of the group are focused on transition and
application of the European taxonomy, new banking rules on the subject
of asset absorption and alternative finance'.
-
- Satisfaction with the appointment of Vettosi was expressed
from the president of Confitarma: "at a time when the
shipping faces great challenges, especially in the field
environmental - said Mario Mattioli - is fundamental
importance to be able to be present in the European for a where they are
elaborated maritime strategies, deepening operational issues
related to tax aspects for the development of maritime transport
tenable. I am therefore extremely proud of the fact that
once again the important role played by
Confitarma within ECSA and the appointment of the director Vettosi to the
guide of this important working group is one of them
further confirmation'.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail