



September 6, 2021

Original news Vettosi appointed president of the Shipping working group ECSA Finance

Vice President is the Dutch Marjolein Van Noort

The Governing Council of the European Shipowners' Association ECSA has approved the appointment of Fabrizio Vettosi, director of the Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma), president of the European Community Shipping Finance Working Group Shipowners' Associations. Marjolein Van Noort, senior policy advisor of the Royal Association of Netherlands Shipowners and coordinator of ENMC - European Network of Maritime Clusters, was appointed vice president of the group.

"It is an honor - said Vettosi - to represent Confitarma in this important body of the European association of shipowners dealing with matters of major importance for the our shipowning industry especially at this time of transition. I will carry out my task with great commitment to address issues that are extremely relevant to the future of our sector. The three strategic objectives I shared with the deputy the chairman and members of the group are focused on transition and application of the European taxonomy, new banking rules on the subject of asset absorption and alternative finance'.

Satisfaction with the appointment of Vettosi was expressed from the president of Confitarma: "at a time when the shipping faces great challenges, especially in the field environmental - said Mario Mattioli - is fundamental importance to be able to be present in the European for a where they are elaborated maritime strategies, deepening operational issues related to tax aspects for the development of maritime transport tenable. I am therefore extremely proud of the fact that once again the important role played by Confitarma within ECSA and the appointment of the director Vettosi to the guide of this important working group is one of them further confirmation'.







